Trevor Holmes: 5 Things To Know About ‘American Idol’ Alum On ‘The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart’

Ahead of the premiere of ‘The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart,’ get to know more about one contestant, Trevor Holmes, who you may recognize from ‘American Idol’!

Trevor Holmes is a contestant on the latest installment of the Bachelor Nation franchise, The Bachelor Presents: Listen To Your Heart. The show brings single musicians together to fall in love while also connecting over their love of music. It was inspired by Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s love story over music in A Star Is Born, and showrunners are hopeful that real-life musical couples will form from the show, which premieres April 13 on ABC. Here’s more to know about Trevor before the premiere:

1. He was on another reality competition series. Before coming to The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, Trevor was a contestant on season 16 of American Idol in 2018. He wowed all three judges (Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie) during his audition — especially Katy, who absolutely swooned over him. Trevor made it quite far in the competition — he got through Hollywood Week and to the Showcase Round, where he was among 50 contestants hoping to get a spot in the Top 24. Unfortunately, he was eliminated at that point.

2. He does not currently play music full-time. Trevor works a 9-5 day job in California. However, his nights are spent on the music scene, playing shows and writing music. His style of music is ‘country pop.’

3. He’s an athlete. Trevor used to play semi-professional hockey, and also lists surfing as one of his favorite hobbies.

4. He is obsessed with his golden retriever. Trevor considers his golden retriever dog, Koda, his best friend. Koda turned one in April 2020, according to Trevor’s Instagram page. He is often posting photos with her on his social media.

5. He’s also a photography buff. In addition to music, photography is also a hobby for Trevor. He even has his own photography Instagram page, where he lists himself as a “wanna be photographer.”