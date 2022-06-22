Jake Epstein: 5 Things About The ‘Degrassi’ Alum Playing Alphonso Hargreeves In ‘Umbrella Academy’

Jake Epstein is an exciting new addition to The Umbrella Academy. The 35-year-old Canadian actor stars as Alphonso Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Four in season 3 of the hit Netflix series. Fans may not have realized that Jake is the same actor who played Craig Manning in Degrassi: The Next Generation. He’s also appeared in other hit shows like Designated Survivor and Suits. Jake has really grown up and delivers a great performance in The Umbrella Academy. Here’s everything you need to know about Jake Epstein.

1. Jake started acting at a young age.

Jake was 12 years old for his first acting gig, an episode of the Discovery Kids show Real Kids, Real Adventures. In 2000, Jake starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Quints alongside Kimberly J. Brown. He went on to land a lead role in the sci-fi series The Zack Files. In 2002, Jake joined the cast of Degrassi: The Next Generation.

2. He was on ‘Degrassi’.

Jake starred on Degrassi: The Next Generation for five seasons and won the Gemini Award. His character Craig Manning is a musician who deals with bipolar disorder and parental abuse. Jake left the main cast after season 5, though he returned as a guest role for the following three seasons. He reprised the role in two episodes of the sequel series Degrassi: Next Class.

3. He’s performed on Broadway.

Jake’s first Broadway show was Spring Awakening in 2009. He played Tony Elliott in Billy Elliot the Musical and then acted as a alternate for the lead role in Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark, which was shut down after less than three years. He most recently starred in the Broadway production Dear Jack, Dear Louise and received positive reviews from critics.

4. His mother is a famous author.

Kathy Kacer is Jake’s mother. She’s written fiction and con-fiction children stories about the Holocaust, as well as one adult fiction book. Kathy won the Norma Fleck Award for her written work. She also speaks to children and educators about the Holocaust.

5. Jake’s a new cast member on ‘The Umbrella Academy.’

Jake is one of the new recurring cast members on the third season of The Umbrella Academy. Others include Cazzie David, who plays Jayme Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Six, and Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves/Sparrow Number One. The principal cast features Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Jordan Claire Robbins, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Justin H. Min. The Umbrella Academy is about a family of adopted sibling superheroes who try to solve the mystery of their father’s death and stop an imminent apocalypse.