Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown Is Dating Co-Star Daniel Kountz & DCOM Fans Are Losing It

This is the Disney Channel couple we never knew we needed! Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz are dating IRL and fans can’t deal with this incredible information.

Halloween came early this year! If you grew up watching Disney Channel Original Movies, then you’ll love this news about Kimberly J. Brown, aka, Marnie from Halloweentown. Our beloved DCOM star is dating her Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge co-star Daniel Kountz, who played her on-screen foe, Kal. The pair have been posting photos of each other on their social media accounts for quite some time, but it wasn’t until Brown posted a sweet pic of them kissing for International Kissing Day on July 6.

Fans whose childhoods involved the iconic Halloween-themed franchise had no idea how to process this news. Twitter user @lavidadelajuli wrote, “Who remembers Halloweentown on Disney? Marnie and Kal are a real life couple. Da feelsssss bih.” User @h_quigley tweeted a similar message, writing, “not to alarm anyone but the people who played marnie and kal from halloweentown are dating irl and my childhood is shaking.” Ours too!

marnie and kal from disney channel’s halloweentown are dating and I am truly shook pic.twitter.com/YXEUS6TGkB — gabe bergado (@gabebergado) July 9, 2018

However, some fans were a bit more cynical over the relationship news – and for good reason. Twitter user @Robinfletchh pointed out how Kal and Marnie were definitely not a pair we shipped as kids. They hilariously commented: “The Cromwell witches did not risk their lives and almost lose their magic when they defeated the evil Kalabar just to let Marnie date his son Kal????? Did we forget he stole grandma aggies spell book and turned all of halloweentown boring???” #NeverForget.

UM I just found out that the actress who played marnie and the actor who played kal in halloweentown are dating in real life????? O M G !!!!! pic.twitter.com/MTEXn3YQOY — melissaaaaaaaaaaaa (@jonasbr0thersx) July 11, 2018

But hey, even if Kountz played the villain in one of our favorite childhood movies, we can admit that him and Brown make an absolutely adorable couple. Now if you’ll excuse us, we’ll be re-watching the Halloweentown movies. Who cares that it’s July?!