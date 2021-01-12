Hrush Achemyan: 5 Things To Know About Kardashian Makeup Artist Diagnosed With Cancer

Hrush Achemyan, a longtime friend of the KarJenner family, who often does makeup for the sisters, announced her ovarian cancer diagnosis with an informative video.

After fans began wondering if celebrity makeup artist Hrush Achemyan was pregnant, she posted a video to end the speculation and explain the real reason behind the swelling in her stomach. The 33-year-old revealed that she had recently been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian cancer. Hrush made the video to share her story, and also urge women to get regular checkups with their OB-GYN.

“It is important for everyone, but especially women, to get checkups regularly because it could save your life,” Hrush explained. She also took viewers along for a visit to her gynecologist, and got candid about the fear she felt when she was first diagnosed. After Hrush’s brave revelation, here’s more to know about her:

1. What is the status of her disease? In her YouTube video, Hrush said that it had taken her two months to “muster up the courage” to share the news with her followers. So, she’s been silently dealing with this diagnosis for quite some time now. Hrush’s doctor first discovered a mass on her left ovary during a routine pap smear, which was followed by five biopsies to determine a diagnosis. She had a procedure done to remove the mass, and is “okay” for now, she confirmed. The next step will be to see if the mass grows back in a month.

2. She does makeup for the Kardashians. The KarJenner sisters are some of Hrush’s biggest clients in her makeup business. Hrush’s website features photos of her doing makeup for Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian. Over the years, she’s become a friend of the family, as well. Hrush also done makeup for Jennifer Lopez, Giuliana Rancic and more stars.

3. She immigrated to the U.S. as a child. Hrush was born in the Armenian Soviet Socialist Republic of the Soviet Union. When she was just five years old, she and her family immigrated to the United States after the dissolution of the Soviet Union.

4. She owns her own makeup company. Hrush loved painting as a child, and translated this love to makeup. She self-taught herself how to do makeup and became a professional makeup artist in 2006. She founded her own makeup company in 2008 — it was originally called Le Rush, but is now Styled By Hrush. Her company’s website is a ‘how-to’ for creating makeup looks. “I will introduce you to the newest and hottest products on the market,” she promises. “I’ll also raise you another, with STEP BY STEP guides on HOW to apply.”

5. She’s opened up about being in an abusive relationship. Hrush’s YouTube channel is mostly full of makeup tutorials, but she also shares stories about her personal life in the clips. In one video posted in Oct. 2020, Hrush opened up about being in an abusive relationship. She got emotional as she discussed how hard it was for her to get out of the relationship and why it was such a tough time in her life.