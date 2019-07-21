Kardashian MUA Hrush Achemyan Reveals KarJenner Skincare Secrets For Flawless Complexions

Makeup Artist Hrush Achemyan dished on how the Kardashian and Jenner sisters achieve clear skin and gushed about Kylie’s new skincare line in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

Hrush Achemyan has been a longtime makeup artist for the Kardashians and Jenners, so she knows all about the ups and downs they’ve had with their skin throughout the years. HollywoodLife met up with the cosmetics maven at the launch of her Siwear Sunglasses line and 32nd birthday party on July 19, where she dished about the family’s skincare secrets.

When it comes to the Kardashians achieving their flawless skin, there are two main factors. “Honestly, a very strict regimen and some good genes. Those girls are stunning!” Hrush told HL EXCLUSIVELY. But the makeup artist did admit they needed some more help covering up blemishes when they first started working together.

“You know, when I first started out, yes, but not anymore,” Hrush said about needing to cover imperfections for the KarJenners. “I feel like when they have a healthy diet and they really take care of their skin, it’s not really an issue.” When it comes to skincare lines, Hrush guessed Kim Kardashian and her sisters “probably” prefer Kylie Jenner‘s line, Kylie Skin above all the rest.

Hrush had a chance to try Kylie’s skincare collection, and revealed that it’s actually pretty great. “I really like it and I know a lot of thought and effort was put into creating it,” she gushed. “I think a lot of girls don’t give her the credit she deserves. She doesn’t really do anything but sit there and really develop these brands with heart and soul.”

Kylie dropped her first Kylie Skin collection in May. She then followed it up with a summer line, launching Monday, July 22. The newest set of products consists of a coconut body lotion, a coconut body scrub and a broad spectrum SPF 30 sunscreen oil.