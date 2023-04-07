Grace Charis: 5 Things To Know About OnlyFans Star Offering To Caddy For Tiger Woods

Grace Charis made headlines in April 2023 for asking Tiger Woods to let her caddie for him

Grace is a social media influence and talented golfer

She’s also an Onlyfans model

OnlyFans model and golf influencer Grace Charis is hoping to caddie for Tiger Woods at his 25th Masters tournament this week. Grace, who describes herself as “your favorite golf girl” on social media, offered her expertise to the 47-year-old golf legend in a sexy Instagram post (seen here) on April 4, 2023 — two days before the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament kicked off at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. “@tigerwoods Im ready to caddie for the Par 3 contest at the masters tomorrow ;)”, she wrote alongside a photo of herself dressed in a white romper that was left open at her chest, revealing her ample cleavage. She also rocked a green Masters hat and accessorized with a shark tooth necklace.

The Masters Par 3 Contest took place on Wednesday, April 5 and Tiger did not participate. Tiger’s longtime caddie, Joe LaCava, was by his side as he competed on Thursday, so it appears that Grace hasn’t been hired by the five-time Masters champion. Read on to learn more about the woman who put herself out there, Grace Charis.

Grace Charis Has Two OnlyFans Accounts

Who says less is more? Grace Charis has not one, but two OnlyFans accounts. The first shares sexy snaps of just herself. In her bio, she gushes over her “nice” breasts. Her second account includes other golf girls. “The hottest college golf girls in one place … hosted by me @gracecharisxo and all my sexiest friends,” Grace wrote in the bio of her second account.

Grace Charis Is A YouTuber

Grace not only has a large Instagram following; she boasts a YouTube page with nearly 600,000 subscribers. Her videos unsurprisingly show her on golf courses looking hot in super short skirts and teeny tiny crop tops, but some also document her life — including the time she nearly broke her leg. It turns out that her snowboarding skills aren’t on par with her golfing, but she made it off the mountain just fine. She also once posted herself frolicking around a beach at golden hour with a surfboard under her arms — but it’s unclear if she actually surfs.

Grace’s Favorite Player Is Not Tiger Woods

Despite trying to weasel her way into the 2023 Masters Tournament with Tiger, Grace admitted in a YouTube Q&A that her favorite golfer is Norwegian professional golfer, Viktor Hovland, who plays on the PGA Tour. While she did not say exactly why she loves the European player, she said there are “a lot of reasons”.

Grace Used To Be A ‘Certified Lover Girl’

Grace appears to be single, and if she’s not, she has not yet once mentioned her partner on social media. This may be because she once got her heart broken, which she hinted in a Nov. 2022 TikTok. Over some throwback pics of herself, she wrote, “I used to be a certified lover girl … But …Honestly nevermind.” Next, she showed a recent picture of herself looking stunning while leaning on a golf cart. “His loss … I’m better at golf than him,” she quipped. We love the confidence!

She’s Pals With Another TikTok Golfer

Grace is buddies with Eliezer Paul-Gindiri, also known as Snappy Gilmore on social media. The talented golfer is known for his viral one-handed golf swing and boasts more than 2 million followers on TikTok. “It was a moment (that) just came out of nowhere,” he recalled to CNN of how his signature swing was born. “I held it in one hand and it felt really comfortable and waggly. I was like ‘Wait a minute, let me try this.’ … God blessed me with a talent that just came out of nowhere.”