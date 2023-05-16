Frank Stallone: 5 Things To Know About Sylvester Stallone’s Younger Brother

Frank Stallone is an actor and musician.

He is also the younger brother of actor Sylvester Stallone.

He showed off a memorable photo with the ‘Rocky’ star two months ago.

Sylvester Stallone, 76, is a worldwide famous actor, but his younger brother, Frank Stallone, 72, is also a success in his own right. The lesser known sibling has also worked hard in acting and music, which has gotten him many impressive accolades over the years. He’s also active on Instagram and often gives his followers regular updates on his life, which sometimes includes epic photos with his superstar older sibling.

Find out more about Frank and his life below.

Frank has released many albums.

Sly’s lookalike brother is mostly a musician and has eight studio albums under his belt. The first, which was self-titled, was released in 1984, and the most recent, Hearts and Souls, was released in 2007. He has also released two compilation albums and provided music for various soundtracks.

He’s teamed up with his brother by providing music for his movies.

Frank wrote the song “Far From Over” for the 1983 film, Staying Alive, which was directed by Sly. Some of his other music that was used in Sly’s films include “Take You Back” for Rocky, “Angel Voice/Please Be Someone To Me” for Paradise Alley, “Na Na Ninni / Two Kinds of Love” for Rocky II, “Pushin'” for Rocky III, “Moody Girl” and “Never Gonna Give You Up” with Cynthia Rhodes for Staying Alive, “Peace in Our Life” for Rambo: First Blood Part II, “Bad Nite” for Over the Top, and “You Don’t Want to Fight with Me” for The Expendables 2.

His work has earned him Grammy and Golden Globe nominations.

“Far From Over” was nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globe Awards. The album was also nominated for Best Album of Original Score Written for a Motion Picture or Television Special at the Grammy Awards.

Frank once worked with the brothers of other famous actors.

He teamed up with Don Swayze, the brother of the late Patrick Swayze, and Joey Travolta, the brother of John Travolta, for the sitcom Movie Stars, which featured Harry Hamlin and Jennifer Grant playing famous Hollywood actors trying to raise their children. It was short-lived, airing only from July 1999 until June 2000.

He recently shared an epic and memorable photo with Sly.

The black and white photo was taken the first time he went to Los Angeles, CA and featured both brothers posing and smiling. “This pic is my first time in LA in 1975 they we’re just rehearsing Rocky both of us totally broke and unknown,” he wrote in the caption. “I’m wearing my brothers letter jacket from high school. I forget where we were. LA was 360 degrees different then now. It was the real California.”

“I would move out in 1979 at my brother’s behest , I’d done all I could do in the 7 yrs in NJ , go west young man,” he continued. “Two guys in their 20’s with a dream. I love this picture.” He ended the caption with the hashtags, “#rocky #stayingalive #wewereblessed #bethankful.”