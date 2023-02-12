Sylvester Stallone Falls From A Mountain Shaped Like His Face In Paramount+ Super Bowl Ad

Sylvester Stallone and his daughters, Sophia, Scarlet, and Sistine, are the latest stars to set up camp on Paramount Mountain. In Paramount+’s Super Bowl commercial, Sly can’t resist trying to make it to the top of one of the faces of the mountain — the Sylvester Stallone Face.

While hanging from the nose of the Sylvester Stallone Face, the real Sly asks, “Hey, how you doin’?” His daughters are watching from the ground and get exasperated over their dad’s latest endeavor. “He always does this,” Scarlet says.

When the Sylvester Stallone Face sneezes, the Rocky star falls to the bottom of the mountain. Star Trek’s Captain Pike flinches at Stallone’s fall and says, “He’ll be alright… maybe.” Stallone’s girls think their dad is going to be just fine. They’re not sweating his fall one bit. Meanwhile, Sly is groaning in pain after landing on a pile of snow.

Sylvester is no stranger to the world of Paramount+. He stars in the hit series Tulsa King for the streamer. The show has been renewed for season 2 after a major debut.

“Tulsa King scored as the number one new series of the year, topping all others including the Game of Thrones sequel House of the Dragon,” Chris McCarthy, Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios president and CEO, said in November 2022. “With its preview on Paramount Network, and on Paramount+, it shattered records, driving us to our biggest new signup day in history — which is why we instantly greenlit season 2.”

He’ll also be starring in a new reality series The Family Stallone, which will dive deep into the actor, his daughters, and wife Jennifer Flavin. After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history, three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access to what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime: dad. This new series starring Stallone’s three daughters, wife, and himself offers a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.

The Family Stallone will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ this spring. The series will consist of 8 episodes.