François Arnaud: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Actor Who Came Out As Bisexual

After more than a decade in television and film, François Arnaud was ready to come out as bisexual. The talented actor made the reveal a day ahead of Bi Visibility Day, which falls on Sept. 23. “Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself — for the ten-thousandth time — how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me,” Arnaud began a series of posts on his Instagram Story.

I love François Arnaud’s statement about coming out as bisexual, especially for addressing the invisibility that most bisexual men live under. 💖💜💙 pic.twitter.com/BX0KaD7udn — ✨キラキラ✨ (@hadakanomind) September 21, 2020

As for why he felt compelled to open up about his sexual orientation, François explained, “I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected. Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference. And because it’s really f–king scary to give up your privilege. Without a doubt because stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality.”

However, François realized he no longer wanted to stay “silent” on his sexuality, despite the issues surrounding labels. “But here’s the thing. Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist,” he continued. “No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations.”

In conclusion, the actor wrote, “So yes, labels are frustrating and words, imperfect. I’ve always considered myself bisexual. Not confused or trying to look edgy. Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible.” Now learn more about François, as we celebrate his decision to break down stereotypes and embrace his sexuality in the public eye: