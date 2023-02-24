Evgeniya Chernyshova: 5 Things To Know About Former ‘Jane Doe 1’ Who Accused Harvey Weinstein Of Rape

Evgeniya Chernyshova is a former actress and model.

As a Jane Doe, she accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her in 2013.

Weinstein was sentenced to 16 more years in prison after being convicted of rape.

Evgeniya came forward after the sentencing in a new interview.

Evgeniya Cheryshova is opening up about her experience with Harvey Weinstein after he was sentenced to 16 years in prison in his Los Angeles trial for rape. The former model, 43, had filed her lawsuit as Jane Doe #1, but now that Weinstein has been sentenced following the trial, she has revealed herself in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on Friday, February 24. Find out more about Evginya here.

1. Evgeniya is a former actress who appeared in a handful of TV shows and movies

Born in Siberia, Russia, Evgeniya began her career as a model at 15 years old. She’d originally planned to be an obstetrician, but began modeling after she won a beauty pageant. She was very happy with her career, which also led to acting roles. “I had a very beautiful career there. I’ve been very lucky for the girl from Siberia,” she told THR.

As an actress, Evgeniya only had four roles from 2009 to 2016. Her acting debut came in 2009, when she played Elizabeth in the TV movie Triggerman. Her last role was in 2016 when she played the Spider woman in the 2016 short The Nice Guys: Meet The Nice Guys, per IMDb.

2. Her accusation was the only one to have Weinstein convicted in the Los Angeles trial

Evgeniya accused Harvey of raping her in 2013. She said that she met the disgraced producer at the Los Angeles Italia Film Festival. She said that after the event, she received a knock at her door, and it was Harvey who walked into her room, exposed himself and forced himself on her. The model said she tried to sway the conversation to her then-husband and her children, but he still assaulted her. “I felt very, very dirty and like I have to die,” she told THR.

Evgeniya was one of multiple women who had come forward as Jane Does to press charges against Harvey. While he was acquitted on charges from one of the other women and a verdict wasn’t reached for two more, Evgeniya’s accusations led to a guilty verdict for Harvey on charges of rape, forcible oral copulation, and sexual penetration. Weinstein has continued to deny any wrongdoing. She showed support for the other women in the trial. “I believe all of the victims who testified,” she told the outlet. “This is not only my victory, this is our victory.”

3. She decided to come forward after a conversation with her daughter

Evgeniya revealed that she decided that she should come forward with her allegations against Weinstein after her then 16-year-old daughter Maria shared her own experience with sexual assault. Evgeniya’s daughter, who is now 21, said that her mother told her about what had happened after urging her to go to the police. “Everything pretty much started back when I came forward to my mom about the sexual assaults that I went through as a sophomore in high school,” Maria told THR. “I told her that there was only one condition that I was gonna be able to [report my case], and that’s if she also came forward with her case.”

4. She’s a mother of three

As mentioned before, Evgeniya is a loving mom to three. Besides her daughter Maria, she also has a 16-year-old daughter and a 23-year-old son. She opened up about her love for being a mom in a Mother’s Day Instagram post in May 2021. “I am truly blessed with three of the most incredible children. Thank you to my kids for bringing such joy and love into every day of my life! I love you more than words could ever describe. I am eternally grateful to God for giving me the opportunity to see you grow,” she wrote in the caption.

5. She’s now a florist and owns a flower business

In more recent years, Evgeniya has undergone a drastic career change. Instead of modeling and acting, she’s pivoted to the floral industry. She owns Bottega Bouquet, which is a Los Angeles-based flower design company. She has also become a certified doula, according to the profile.