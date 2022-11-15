Ency Abedin: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘BIP’ Arrival Who Went On A Date With Andrew

Ency Abedin arrived to season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ during the Nov. 14 episode.

She went on a date with Andrew Spencer and they hit it off.

Ency was previously on season 26 of ‘The Bachelor.’

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is winding down, but there were still some new arrivals brought onto the beach during week five. One of those new women was Ency Abedin, who had her sights set on Andrew Spencer. Even though Andrew had previously connected with Jessenia Cruz, he agreed to go on a date with Ency, and they had a great time.

Andrew wound up dumping Jessenia to pursue Ency, leading to a new love triangle on the beach. There’s not much time left in Paradise, so time will tell whether or not these two are able to make it work once filming ends. Learn more about Ency below.

1. What Happened To Ency On ‘The Bachelor’?

Ency was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard. However, she did not have much screen time on the show. She was eliminated early on, during week two, and was not involved in any major drama prior to her elimination.

2. What Does Ency Do?

During her time on The Bachelor, Ency’s career was listed as a Sales Manager in Burbank, California. Her LinkedIn page has since been deleted, but it’s been reported that she worked as an Executive Assistant Brand Manager for a coffee company. It’s unclear what position she holds today.

3. Ency Is Afraid Of Ketchup

Yes, Ency confirmed to Bachelor Nation that ketchup is one of her fears. “I cannot smell it, be near someone consuming it and definitely not touch it or the bottle it’s contained in,” she shared. She also admitted that this was an “irrational” fear.

4. Where Is Ency From?

Ency was raised in Los Angeles, but she is also Iranian and South Korean. She has an Iran, South Korea and American flag in her Instagram bio. She currently lives in New York City.

5. She Has A Younger Sister

Ency’s younger sister is 12 years her junior. She said that their relationship is the “best/worst roller coaster ride” she’s ever experienced.