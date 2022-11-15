Ency Abedin: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘BIP’ Arrival Who Went On A Date With Andrew

Things got shaken up on 'Bachelor in Paradise' when Ency Abedin arrived and took Andrew Spencer on a date during week five.

November 15, 2022 10:11AM EST
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise”. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) JACOB RAPINI, SIERRA JACKSON, JILL CHIN, BRANDON JONES, BRITTANY GALVIN, JUSTIN GLAZE, LOGAN PALMER, TEDDI WRIGHT, ANDREW SPENCER, SHANAE ANKNEY, JOHNNY DEPHILLIPO HUNTER HAAG, GENEVIEVE PARISI, MICHAEL ALLIO, SERENE RUSSELL, LACE MORRIS, KIRA MENGISTU, CASEY WOODS, HAILEY MALLES, ROMEO ALEXANDER
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “812” – After returning from her date with Hayden, Kate weighs her options with Logan and decides which relationship to pursue. During the cocktail party, Aaron and Genevieve take the next step in their relationship; and, despite Eliza growing closer to Justin, Rodney is determined to win her back before the rose ceremony. The next morning, Eliza is full of regret and makes a risky move to follow her heart, but will it pay off? Find out on the next episode of “Bachelor in Paradise,'' MONDAY, NOV. 7 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) DANIELLE MALTBY, MICHAEL ALLIO
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “810” – It’s a new day in Paradise! While some couples are waking up feeling stronger than ever, for others it feels like all but a fresh start. A rose ceremony with the women in charge has several men rethinking their place on the beach; and a series of dates between new, established and even some unlikely pairings shakes things up even more. Plus, a storm is brewing for more than one formerly sturdy couple; will it blow over or break things apart for the lovebirds on “Bachelor in Paradise” MONDAY, OCT. 31 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ELIZA ISICHEI, JUSTIN GLAZE
Image Credit: ABC

  • Ency Abedin arrived to season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ during the Nov. 14 episode.
  • She went on a date with Andrew Spencer and they hit it off.
  • Ency was previously on season 26 of ‘The Bachelor.’

Bachelor in Paradise season 8 is winding down, but there were still some new arrivals brought onto the beach during week five. One of those new women was Ency Abedin, who had her sights set on Andrew Spencer. Even though Andrew had previously connected with Jessenia Cruz, he agreed to go on a date with Ency, and they had a great time.

ency abedin
Ency Abedin on ‘The Bachelor’ (ABC)

Andrew wound up dumping Jessenia to pursue Ency, leading to a new love triangle on the beach. There’s not much time left in Paradise, so time will tell whether or not these two are able to make it work once filming ends. Learn more about Ency below.

1. What Happened To Ency On ‘The Bachelor’?

Ency was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard. However, she did not have much screen time on the show. She was eliminated early on, during week two, and was not involved in any major drama prior to her elimination.

2. What Does Ency Do?

During her time on The Bachelor, Ency’s career was listed as a Sales Manager in Burbank, California. Her LinkedIn page has since been deleted, but it’s been reported that she worked as an Executive Assistant Brand Manager for a coffee company. It’s unclear what position she holds today.

ency abedin andrew spencer
Ency Abedin and Andrew Spencer on their date. (ABC)

3. Ency Is Afraid Of Ketchup

Yes, Ency confirmed to Bachelor Nation that ketchup is one of her fears. “I cannot smell it, be near someone consuming it and definitely not touch it or the bottle it’s contained in,” she shared. She also admitted that this was an “irrational” fear.

4. Where Is Ency From?

Ency was raised in Los Angeles, but she is also Iranian and South Korean. She has an Iran, South Korea and American flag in her Instagram bio. She currently lives in New York City.

5. She Has A Younger Sister

Ency’s younger sister is 12 years her junior. She said that their relationship is the “best/worst roller coaster ride” she’s ever experienced.

