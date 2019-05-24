Ella Bleu Travolta: 5 Things On John & Kelly Preston’s Daughter Who’s Getting Into Acting

John Travolta and Kelly Preston’s daughter, Ella Bleu, is getting into the family business. But, who is the stunning brunette who has grown up right under our nose?

There’s a new and upcoming star in the Travolta-Preston household. Ella Bleu Travolta – the 19-year-old daughter of John Travolta, 65, and Kelly Preston, 56 – is doing the TV interview circuit as she promotes the film, The Poison Rose. Father and daughter are co-stars in the movie, which also features Morgan Freeman. Here’s what we know about the teen who is stepping into the spotlight.

1. She is her parents’ middle child. Ella Bleu isn’t John and Kelly’s first child. She had an older brother, Jett Travolta, who tragically died in January 2009, at the young age of 16. Jett – who was the spitting image of his dad – had a seizure while the family was vacationing in the Bahamas. John and Kelly went on to have a third child, another son, Benjamin, in November 2010.

2. The Poison Rose isn’t her first acting project. Ella had a small role in her dad’s 2009 film, Old Dogs, which also starred the late Robin Williams.

3. Ella didn’t join Instagram until May 2019. May 22, to be exact. Ella shared a video greeting, as her first post and added the caption, “Welcome everyone!! I’m really excited to start this journey with you guys.” Within two days Ella attracted nearly 50,000 followers.

4. Ella has wanted to be an actress from a young age. “Since I was very little, I’ve loved performing, singing, dancing and putting on shows at home for my family and friends,” she told PEOPLE in May 2019. Her dad John gushed to HollywoodLife about her talent in 2017 “Ella is fabulous,” the proud father said. “Yes, I want her [to pursue acting] because she is so good at it. She is such a good performer.”

5. Ella said her dad John once embarrassed her in front of Taylor Lautner, who just happened to be her crush. “Taylor Lautner was coming over to the house and I loved him. Team Jacob for sure,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live on May 23, referring to the actor’s Twilight character. “And my friends and I were looking up pictures of him, just sort of researching him. Like, ‘Oh my gosh, he’s coming…’ And then Taylor gets there, and his family as well, so I was researching about them too, just to learn… Then, the first thing [my dad] says to them is, ‘Oh, Ella was just looking you guys up on the internet.’” Ella admitted that her reaction was probably that of most teens – her face went “bright red.”