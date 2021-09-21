Ed Waisbrot: 5 Things To Know About The Newest Arrival To ‘Bachelor In Paradise’

The Sept. 21 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ will feature two new arrivals on the beach, including Ed Waisbrot from season 16 of ‘The Bachelorette.’

Ed Waisbrot is headed to Bachelor in Paradise! The former Bachelorette contestant will show up on the show’s Sept. 21 episode with Demar Jackson, with a date card in hand. Previews for the episode show Ed spending some one-on-one time with Natasha Parker, who has had a rough-go this season following her dramatic breakup from Brendan Morais. Could Ed be the one who she finally finds love with!? Learn more about him here before the show:

1. What Happened To Ed On ‘The Bachelorette’?

Ed was a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette, where he dated Clare Crawley, and then Tayshia Adams after Clare’s exit from the show. He didn’t get much screen time at the beginning of the season, but got more and more outspoken as filming went on. Ed called out fellow contestant, Chasen Nick, for not being on the show for the right reasons, and was a source of comic relief throughout the middle of the season. Although Tayshia was crushing on Ed for a bit, she wound up sending him home during week eight, along with two other contestants.

2. What Does Ed Do For A Living?

Ed’s ABC bio reveals that he works as a Health Care Salesman. He has had his job as a Strategic Account Executive with CVS Health since Jan. 2019, according to his LinkedIn. Ed lives in the Miami/Fort Lauderdale area.

3. Where Did Ed Go To College?

Ed graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 2006. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Accounting/Marketing. In school, he was a member of the University of Pittsburgh Accounting Association, and was in the Beta Alpha Psi fraternity.

4. What Are Ed’s Hobbies?

Ed’s favorite hobbies are of the aquatic nature. His ABC bio reveals that he loves kayaking and paddleboarding. He appears to love the outdoors, as well, as several of his Instagram photos show him on hikes, at the beach and more.

5. How Old Is Ed Waisbrot?

Ed was 36 years old when he was on The Bachelorette, and turned 37 before heading to Bachelor in Paradise. He has made it clear that he is definitely ready to find a wife and settle down. Before heading to The Bachelorette in 2020, Ed lived the single life for about a year and a half and was dating around, but prior to that, he was focused on his career instead of his love life. After getting settled in his job, though, he’s ready for love.