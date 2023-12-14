Ed McVey: 5 Things to Know About the Breakout Star Playing Prince William in ‘The Crown’

Image Credit: Netflix

The Crown season 6 is introducing a new class of royals. Ed McVey plays Prince William in Part 2 of The Crown’s final season. He helps usher the show into a new era as Prince William heads to college and eventually meets Kate Middleton.

You might be wondering: who is Ed McVey? The 24-year-old actor is Hollywood’s next big thing. Scroll down to learn more about this rising star.

Ed Is Playing Young Prince William in The Crown

Ed plays Prince William in the final 6 episodes of The Crown, taking over from Rufus Kampa and Senan West. Ed portrays the future king from his late teenage years into his early 20s. He stars alongside Meg Bellamy and Luther Ford, the actors playing Kate Middleton and Prince Harry.

“It’s always been one of my favorite shows since it started,” Ed told Tudum about The Crown. “I’ve always wanted to be in it.”

Ed Is Making His Onscreen Debut

Way to make a splash! The role of Prince William marks Ed’s onscreen debut. Ed told i-D that he “always wanted to act” but was looking for that big break. He had several stage roles in London but nothing onscreen. He auditioned for Prince William and had 5 months of callbacks and chemistry reads before he got the role.

Ed Hails From England

Like Prince William, Ed is from the U.K. Ed grew up in Devon in southwest England. The actor is a graduate of Drama Centre London, he revealed to i-D.

Ed Had a Prior Run-In With Dominic West

Before they played father and son on The Crown, Ed had already crossed paths with onscreen father Dominic West, who plays Prince Charles. After finishing drama school, Ed was working as an usher at London’s Playhouse Theatre, he told Town & Country. One night, he “unintentionally ushered” Dominic to the wrong seat. Small world!

Ed Is a Fan of Martial Arts & Kickboxing

When he’s not acting, Ed enjoys martial arts and kickboxing in his spare time. “It’s really good for your body and brain, and I try to do it as much as possible,” he told Cosmopolitan UK.