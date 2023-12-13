Meg Bellamy: 5 Things to Know About the Newcomer Playing Kate Middleton in ‘The Crown’ Season 6

Image Credit: Netflix

The Crown will release the final episodes of season 6 on December 14. The new episodes will introduce us to the next generation of royals, including Kate Middleton. Meg Bellamy is the actress portraying the young Kate in The Crown. For the 21-year-old, this is the role of a lifetime.

So, who is Meg Bellamy? She was a total unknown before getting cast as Kate. As Part 2 of The Crown season 6 unfolds, Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about Meg as she embraces this breakout moment.

Meg Plays Young Kate Middleton in The Crown

Meg will star as Kate Middleton in the final episodes of The Crown season 6 alongside Ed McVey as young Prince William. As the show moves beyond Princess Diana’s death and into the new millennium, The Crown will focus more on the lives of Prince William and Prince Harry. Viewers will get to see Prince William and Kate’s love story blossom at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland where they first met. The show will also be recreating Kate’s iconic sheer dress moment.

“I spent a lot of time thinking about what she would have been like before she knew where life would take her and that William would become her husband. I hope that I’ve done Kate justice,” she told The New York Times.

Meg Was Working at Legoland When She Got the Role

Meg is a total newcomer. The Crown marks Meg’s first professional acting role. The actress was working at Legoland when she was cast. “I was crouched in costume among the bin lorries of a delivery car park at Legoland,” Meg revealed to The New York Times. “Until that point, my most regular acting gig had been playing a red plastic brick.”

Meg Was Raised in England

Meg was born in Leeds, England, and then her family moved to Berkshire when she was 5 years old, she told The Telegraph. She grew up in the town of Wokingham in Berkshire County, England. Meg and the real-life Kate grew up in the same county! Kate was raised in Bucklebury, which is located in Berkshire County.

Meg Auditioned for Kate Middleton After Seeing an Ad on Social Media

Meg noticed a casting call on Twitter for the role of Kate Middleton. She sent in a tape and endured a months-long casting process. “I never really believed I would get the role, not in the beginning anyway,” she told The New York Times. “But then with every round, I started to feel like I had a real chance, and that it might actually be mine to keep. When it was, I was completely shell-shocked.”

When Netflix announced Meg would be playing Kate, the actress wrote on Instagram, “Pinch me please.. So excited to announce that I will be playing Kate Middleton in Series 6 of Netflix’s ‘The Crown’. It is such an honour to be joining the most incredible cast and crew, and I will strive to do Kate justice.”

Meg Has Quickly Become a Rising Style Star

Ever since she became a member of the royal family, Kate has been a fashion icon. Meg is following a similar trajectory. For season 6’s first premiere, Meg dazzled in a plunging Stella McCartney gown. At another premiere, Meg wowed in a white Valentino dress.