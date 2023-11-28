‘The Crown’ Recreates Kate Middleton’s See-Through Dress Moment in Season 6

Image Credit: Netflix

The final episodes of The Crown season 6 will be exploring the new generation of royals. As the royal family heads into the new millennium, the lives of Prince William, Prince Harry, and Kate Middleton take center stage. Netflix released new photos of Part 2 of season 6 on November 28, and the show will be covering Kate’s jaw-dropping sheer dress moment.

Kate, played by Meg Bellamy, struts down the runway wearing a strapless see-through dress. The show is recreating the 2002 college fashion show where Kate supposedly first caught Prince William’s eye. Underneath her sheer dress, Kate wore just a black tube top and underwear.

Meg looks almost identical to Kate in the photo. Her role as the future Princess of Wales in the critically acclaimed Netflix series marks Meg’s TV debut. She’ll be starring alongside Ed McVey, who plays the college-age version of Prince William. Luther Ford will play teenage Prince Harry. Dominic West, Imelda Staunton, Jonathan Pryce, and Lesley Manville remain Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, and Princess Margaret.

Charlotte Todd designed the original sheer dress that Kate wore that memorable night in 2002. Charlotte told PEOPLE in 2020 that it was “just pure chance” Kate rocked that specific look. “Everyone says that the fashion show was when the romance started, so a small part of me will always be part of royal history. It’s madness!” she said at the time.

Kate and Prince William both attended the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. After meeting as freshmen, they eventually married in 2011 and now have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III’s ascension to the throne, William and Kate became the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The first 4 episodes of The Crown season 6 premiered on November 16. The series explored Princess Diana’s tragic death and the immediate aftermath. The final 6 episodes of The Crown will premiere December 14 on Netflix.