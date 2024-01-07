Da’Vine Joy Randolph: 5 Things to Know About ‘The Holdovers’ Star & Golden Globe Nominee

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is getting Oscar buzz for her performance in the critically acclaimed film The Holdovers. The 37-year-old actress has earned her first Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture.

Da’Vine has had many notable roles over the years leading up to The Holdovers. If the hype keeps up, Da’Vine is well on her way to her first Oscar nomination (and possible win). Get to know Da’Vine as we head into awards season.

Da’Vine Has Earned Critical Acclaim for ‘The Holdovers’

Da’Vine plays Mary Lamb in Alexander Payne’s The Holdovers, the cafeteria administrator whose son was killed in the Vietnam War. She stars in the film alongside Paul Giamatti and newcomer Dominic Sessa.

Heading into the Golden Globes, Da’Vine has already won the National Board of Review’s Best Supporting Actress award. In addition to her Golden Globes nomination, Da’Vine is also nominated for a Critics’ Choice Movie Award.

Da’Vine Is a Tony Nominee

Da’Vine rose to fame in the stage world for her performance as Oda Mae Brown in the Broadway production of Ghost in 2012. She received a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Musical.

Da’Vine Has Appeared in Several Hit TV Shows

Da’Vine has been a series regular in shows like Selfie, High Fidelity, and The Last O.G. Her notable recurring roles include Poundcake in Empire, Detective Williams in Only Murders in the Building, and Destiny in The Idol.

Da’Vine Went to Yale

Da’Vine, a Pennsylvania native, attended Temple University and graduated with a degree in musical theatre. She went on to study at the Yale School of Drama and graduated in 2011 with a master’s degree.

Da’Vine Originally Thought She’d Be an Opera Singer

She started out studying classical vocal performance at Temple University. “I never wanted to be an actor,” she told USA Today. “I thought at this point, I’d be in Italy: penthouse, champagne, living the lavish life of an opera singer.” When she reached out to an acting coach to help with her performance in Temple’s opera production of Aida, she was kicked out of the opera program. Da’Vine admitted that she “felt lost” after that.