Who Is David Henrie’s Wife? Meet the ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Star’s Love Maria Cahill

David Henrie may be part of the Wizard World, but the real magic lives in his marriage to wife Maria Cahill! The pair have maintained a strong bond since they first met. Now that the Wizards of Waverly Place alum is reprising his role as Justin Russo in an upcoming sequel series, nostalgic Disney Channel fans want to learn more about his and Maria’s life together.

How Long Have David Henrie and Maria Cahill Been Together?

The couple reportedly met sometime in 2014 and got engaged in late 2016. The following year, the pair got married in a stunning Southern California wedding ceremony in 2017.

David’s Wizards of Waverly Place co-stars, including Selena Gomez and Jake T. Austin, attended the beautiful wedding at the time. After they exchanged vows, David revealed to PEOPLE that he and his castmates used to “bet on who would be the first one to get married.”

“No one bet on Jake, and I didn’t bet on Selena. I probably bet on myself,” he noted before revealing, “I always knew I wanted to get married and looked forward to being a husband.”

In fact, the Only Murders in the Building actress was “one of the first people I told I was getting married,” David told the publication.

What Does Maria Cahill Do for a Living?

It’s unclear if Maria is currently working, but she is a full-time mom to her and David’s kids. However, Maria is known as the former Miss Delaware.

Maria Suffered 8 Miscarriages

In August 2023, David revealed to his Instagram followers that Maria had suffered eight miscarriages. In his lengthy caption, David sent a positive message to others who have also experienced the same loss.

“Been getting messages from a lot of folks asking about my wife and how she’s doing after her minor surgery, she’s doing great (and beautiful as ever I may add, dang did I marry up)!!!” David began in his caption. “Thank you for asking and for your prayers. We’re hopeful the miscarriages will stop (8 now). If you’re struggling with the emotional and physical issues that accompany miscarriage, you’re not alone, nearly 1 in 4 pregnancies end in miscarriage … there are places that can help you like @reproductivegriefcare . We love you and send our prayer/love to you, you’re not alone [sic]!”

How Many Kids Do David and Maria Have?

The parents share three children together: daughters Pia and Gemma and son James.