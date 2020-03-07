5 Things
Danny Tidwell: 5 Things To Know About ‘SYTYCD’ Finalist Who Sadly Died At 35

TIDWELL American dancer Danny Tidwell, a native of Columbia, S.C., performs a leap in his pas de deux from "Le Corsaire." in Jackson, Miss., during Round 3 of the USA International Ballet Competition. Tidwell took the silver in the men's junior division. The USA IBC is the United States' official international ballet competition. The two-week competition is held every four years in Jackson. About 100 dancers from 24 countries competed BALLET COMPETITION, JACKSON, USA
Rest in peace, Danny Tidwell. The dancer, who was a finalist on ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’, sadly passed away on March 6, his brother confirmed.

Travis Wall took to Instagram on March 7 to reveal that his brother, Danny Tidwell, had tragically passed away. “My heart is broken,” he wrote. “Yesterday I lost a brother. And we all lost a gift. I’m not ready. But I never think I will be. Because I can’t believe this is real. I can’t believe you’re gone. You were more than my brother. You were my inspiration. I idolized you growing up. I wanted to dance just like you. Wanted to be you! I wish I could jump in your arms again like we used to when we were kids and onstage dancing.”

He continued, “We will all remember the joy and passion you brought to everyone you came in contact with throughout your journey. A journey cut too short. You are a legend. And I love you so much Danny. Rest in peace my brother. I can’t believe I’m typing this. Please pray for my mom and my family during this difficult time.” He also included several broken heart emojis. Here’s more to know about Danny:

1. He competed on ‘So You Think You Can Dance?’. Danny competed on season three of So You Think You Can Dance? in 2007. He finished as the runner-up on the show. While Danny’s talent was apparent, he was criticized for his “arrogant” attitude on the show. After the show, Danny was part of a SYTYCD tour that hit 50 locations in the United States.

2. He had a rough childhood. Danny’s childhood was not easy, and his dance career actually started when he was at an after-school problem for at risk kids when he was eight years old. He joined a woman named Denise Wall’s dance studio, and they developed a special relationship. Danny moved out of his biological mother’s house, where he lived with his two sisters, when he was ten years old. He moved in with Denise’s family, and she officially got custody of him when he was 12. Denise had four sons of her own: Travis, Shannon, Tyler and Scotty, who Danny quickly considered his brothers.

3. He is best known for dancing ballet. Although Danny began his dance career in jazz, he eventually began prominently ballet after attending the Kirov Academy of Ballet as a teenager. He has worked for the American Ballet Company.

4. He danced professionally in Norway. In 2010, Danny moved to Norway to join the Norway National Ballet. He danced as a soloist with the program.

5. His brother, Travis, was also on ‘SYTYCD.’ Like Danny, Travis also competed on So You Think You Can Dance? He was actually on season two, before Danny, and he also came in second place.