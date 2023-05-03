Chukwudi Iwuji: 5 Things To Know About The Actor Playing The High Evolutionary In ‘Guardians 3’

Chukwudi Iwuji is a Nigerian-born actor.

It’s time to meet a new villain in the MCU. Chukwudi Iwuji is playing the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. The High Evolutionary is the main antagonist in the James Gunn film and he has a history with Rocket. Chukwudi has described his Marvel character as “narcissistic” and “sociopathic.” This is Chukwudi’s first appearance in the MCU, and it’s a big one! Find out more about the actor below.

Chukwudi is playing the High Evolutionary in GOTG Vol. 3

The High Evolutionary is a scientist from Counter-Earth who created Rocket. Describing his movie character, Chukwudi told Collider, “Shady doesn’t touch it. He is narcissistic, sociopathic, but very charming. I couldn’t have thought of a better character that uses [a] skill set better to join the MCU with. Because there’s something very Shakespearean about him, there’s something very emotionally dark about him, and he’s a lot of fun on top of all that.”

He’s worked with James Gunn before.

Chukwudi starred in James Gunn’s DC series Peacemaker. Chukwudi played Clemson Murn, the leader of the Butterfly Project, who is revealed to be a Butterfly himself, before he’s killed. Chukwudi is one of the few actors to be in both the DC Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe!

He’s Nigerian.

Chukwudi was born in Nigeria, but he moved to Ethiopia when he was 10 years old because of his parents’ job with the United Nations. Chukwudi went to boarding school in England when he was 12. He’s one of five siblings.

His acting career began in England.

Chukwudi started performing at the Royal Shakespeare Company in 2001. He acted in theater productions before he transitioned to film and television. He’s appeared in the movies Barry and John Wick 2, and the shows When They See Us, Designated Survivor, and The Underground Railroad.

He’s married.

Chukwudi is married to Angela Travino, a theater actress and singer. Angela was by her husband’s side at the GOTG 3 red carpet premiere in Hollywood. “Still processing it all, but one thing’s for certain-the man I love is one BIG BAD VILLAIN,” she wrote alongside an Instagram photo of the couple.