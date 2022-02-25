Breaking News

John Cena Faces Backlash For Using Ukraine Crisis To Promote His TV Show

John Cena
News Writer

The actor was called ‘insensitive’ after he appeared to respond to the news of Russia invading Ukraine by promoting his HBO series ‘Peacemaker.’

John Cena was slammed after he appeared to use the Ukraine crisis to promote his HBO show. The backlash began after the 44-year-old professional wrestler/actor took to his Twitter on Thursday (Feb. 24) to respond to the news of Russia invading Ukraine, which was quickly condemned by President Joe Biden and other world leaders. “If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker, I think this would be a great time to do so,” John wrote, referencing the superhero series in which he plays the titular role.

John Cena faced backlash after seemingly using Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to promote his HBO show ‘Peacemaker.'(Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock)

The post quickly went viral, with social media followers calling out John’s tweet for being tone deaf. “Great time to hashtag your show for trending purposes. Very insensitive don’t you think?” one fan wrote. Another shared, “I’m just saying there is never an appropriate moment to say this, especially now.” Yet another posted, “I understand the sentiment but using this moment to plug the show is a bit… bleh.”

A separate Twitter user went so far as to suggest John use his platform to help the victims of the invasion.  “I hope you didn’t mean to come off as disrespectful by using this to promote your show. You don’t have the powers of peacemaker but you do have the power of money and status. Please donate to help Ukraine or spread the link to donate.”

And as John’s character of Peacemaker in the HBO program is an unlikely hero, often using questionable tactics to successfully complete his missions, one follower took him to task by tweeting, “I feel like I shouldn’t have to explain this to you but the power of peacemaker is murdering people.”

On Friday morning, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, revealed 137 civilians have been killed so far by Russian military personnel invading the country. In his speech, he called those who died “heroes” and said hundreds more have been wounded. “They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” Zelensky added,

