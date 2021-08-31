5 Things

Chasen Nick: 5 Things To Know About The New Arrival On ‘BIP’

Deputy Editor of New York City

After arriving to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ during the Aug. 30 episode, Chasen Nick will find out if he’s one of the lucky guys to get a rose this week.

Chasen Nick came to Bachelor in Paradise alongside his buddy, Chris Conran, during the show’s Aug. 30 episode. The guys were given a double date card, and Chasen chose to take Deandra Kanu as his plus one. The two hit it off, but before that, Denadra had struck up a relationship with Karl Smith, as well. On the Aug. 31 episode, the ladies will be giving out the roses, so viewers will have to wait and see who Deandra chooses. Ahead of the episode, here’s more to know about Chasen.

1. What Happened To Chasen On ‘The Bachelorette?’

Chasen was a contestant on season 16 of The Bachelorette in 2020. The season first featured Clare Crawley, who wound up leaving the show engaged to Dale Moss after just two weeks of filming. Tayshia Adams arrived as Clare’s replacement, and some trouble quickly began brewing around Chasen. Chasen was called out for being on the show for the “wrong reasons,” which eventually led to Tayshia confronting him. He wound up getting eliminated during week six.

2. What Does Chasen Nick Do?

Chasen works as an Account Executive for Apex Systems in San Diego, California. He’s been with the company, which provides companies with IT staffing solutions, for more than eight years. Before being promoted to Account Executive, he was an Account Manager and Senior Account Manager.

3. Where Did Chasen Nick Go To College?

Chasen attended California Polytechnic State University. He earned a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration and Marketing. During his time at the school, Chasen was also an NCAA Division I swimmer. Chasen also once swam from San Francisco to Alcatraz wearing nothing but a pink speedo, and was a swim coach at Club Sport Valley Vista for nearly five years.

4. Chasen Is A Model

In addition to his day job, Chasen also models and is managed by No Ties Management. His profile for the company features several modeling shots, including some shirtless ones.

5. Chasen Is Very Into Fitness

3. He’s super into fitness. Chasen, who is 33 years old, describes himself as a “fitness enthusiast” on his Instagram page. He also admitted that he’s looking for a woman who “takes pride in staying fit,” so this is clearly something that’s important to him.