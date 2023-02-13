Chad Henne: 5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs’ Backup QB

Chad Henne has been the second-string quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs since 2018

He played collegiate football a the University of Michigan for four years before getting drafted by the NFL in 2008

Despite his successful career, Chad does not share his life online and does not have any active public social media profiles

With Patrick Mahomes seemingly fighting through his ankle pain during Super Bowl LVII, all eyes are on the Kansas City Chief’s backup quarterback, Chad Henne. Chad, 37, is in his fifth season as Patrick’s backup but has played in the NFL since 2008, first signing on with the Miami Dolphins. From there, he played with the Jacksonville Jaguars and then signed with the Chiefs in 2018. Read on to learn more about the Kansas City Chief’s backup quarterback, Chad Henne.

Coach Andy Reid Has Full Confidence In Chad Henne

After Chad Henne filled in for a concussed Patrick Mahomes in Jan. 2021, K.C. Coach Andy Reid said he can confidently place his trust in his backup QB. “When you’re around him, you just know,” he told ESPN.com. “Everybody has full confidence in him. I think we’ll all remember the run, that dive, and then the throw.”

Patrick has expressed his confidence in Chad as well. After Chad helped Kansas City defeat the Cleveland Browns 22-17, he tweeted the hashtag, “#HenneThingIsPossible”.

Chad Henne Almost Signed With A Different Team

Chad left the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2017 season for the Chiefs, but Chad admitted in a press conference just days before the 2023 Super Bowl that he nearly signed with a different team. “I had a visit with the Tennessee Titans right before I came here, and I really liked it with (then-offensive coordinator) Matt LaFleur and [Mike] Vrabel as the head coach, and enjoyed it there, but I wanted to see what (Chiefs coach) Andy Reid was all about,” he recalled, per Reading Eagle. “He’d had success with every quarterback he’d ever been with, and they said he’s like the quarterback whisperer.”

After that meeting, he was sold. “I just wanted to meet him before I signed anywhere. Once I met him for the first time and we got to talking X’s and O’s, I knew exactly where I wanted to be,” he added. “That’s one of the reasons why I came here.”

Chad Henne Play Collegiate Football At The University Of Michigan

Chad is from West Reading, Penn. and attended Wilson High School. He then played for the University of Michigan between 2004 and 2007 before being drafted by the NFL in 2008. He played in the 2005 Rose Bowl, which was his freshman year of college, but lost to the Texas Longhorns by one point, according to ESPN.

Chad Henne Is Close With The Jets’ Offensive Coordinator

The New York Jets hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator in Jan. 2023, and Chad thinks it was a strong move. “Nathaniel and I are very close. I think he’s an unbelievable coach. He’s very similar to Coach Reid in that he sees the game like the quarterback. He communicates to the quarterback,” he said as the Chiefs prepared to take on the Eagles during Super Bowl 2023, per the New York Post. Nathaniel was Chad’s quarterbacks coach with the Jaguars between 2015 to mid-2016, and then served as his offensive coordinator until Chad left the team. He later added that Nathaniel has “brainpower” and abundant “love for the game”, and said he believes he can “lead the Jets to better places.”

Chad Compared Being A Second String Quarterback To Riding A Bike

Chad substituted in for Patrick Mahomes after he suffered a high ankle sprain during the Jan. 21, 2023 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Afterward, he compared popping into a game to riding a bike. “I don’t know if it’s just like riding a bike, but you’re always prepared,” he explained to Jared Sapp of arrowheadpride.com, per NBC Sports. “I think with this offense — obviously [with] all the weapons that we have — and just staying prepared each and every moment, I think you stay ready. When your number is called, you just go in there and do what you did in practice [and] in the meeting rooms and just take it to the game.”