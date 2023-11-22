Bruce Perreault: 5 Things to Know About the Returning Player on ‘Survivor’ Season 45

Image Credit: Robert Voets/CBS

Bruce Perreault is giving Survivor another go on season 45 — and he’s still got a shot to win! After he was medically evacuated on night one of season 44, the 47-year-old was invited back to compete on the current season, becoming the first returning player of the “new era” of the show. Bruce has been a big target from the jump, but luckily for him he has a Hidden Immunity Idol which can help him make it even further into the game. Before filming began, Bruce told Entertainment Weekly it’s “surreal” that he got the opportunity to play Survivor for a second time.

Here is everything you need to know about Bruce Perreault.

Bruce originally competed on Survivor 44.

Bruce was one of the 18 castaways on season 44 of Survivor, which premiered in March 2023. During the opening challenge, Bruce hit his head trying to duck under a beam. He suffered a concussion that forced him to be removed from the game 12 hours later. He was on a tribe with fan-favorites Carson Garrett and Carolyn Wiger and the winner Yam Yam Arocho.

After the episode aired where Bruce was evacuated, Jeff Probst publicly declared that Bruce was getting a second chance. “I don’t think Bruce got his fair share of Survivor,” Jeff said on his podcast. “So, here’s the announcement. We are officially inviting Bruce to play Survivor again. First player of the new era invited back. It’s kind of exiting. It just felt like the right call.”

Bruce is from Rhode Island.

Bruce is from West Warwick, Rhode Island, and current lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, according to his CBS bio. He’s the only contestant on season 45 who lives in Rhode Island.

Bruce is an insurance agent.

Bruce is an account executive at Expert Insurance Agency, according to his LinkedIn. He’s had that job since November 2019. Bruce previously worked as a senior personal banking rep at Bank Rhode Island and as a premier banker at Santander Bank, N.A.

Bruce is married.

Bruce is happily married to Melinda Duggan Perreault. He constantly gushes over his wife on Instagram. “Just enjoying some sun, heat and baseball with my Love,” Bruce wrote alongside a cute photo of the couple from over the summer.

Bruce is a father.

Bruce has two teenage children, daughter Sydnee and son Dylan. Bruce and Melinda sent Sydnee off to college at the University of Bridgeport in August 2023. He shared a photo of him and Sydnee hugging at her school, with the caption, “My 1st born off to college.. she asked me not to cry so she did not cry.. so I didn’t.. on the outside.. So proud of you Syd.”