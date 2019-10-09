Brooke Nevils: 5 Things About Ex-NBC News Employee Who Accused Matt Lauer Of Rape

Two years after Matt Lauer was fired from ‘Today,’ the identity of the woman who accused him of sexual misconduct has been revealed as Brooke Nevils — and she’s come forward with the shocking specifics of her allegations against him.

Ronan Farrow’s new book, Catch and Kill, details his 2017 investigation into Harvey Weinstein, while also touching upon another headline-making #MeToo scandal that involved Matt Lauer. When Matt was fired from the Today Show in 2017 for sexual misconduct, the identity of his accuser, as well as the specifics of her allegations, were not revealed. However, two years later, she is going on-record in Ronan’s tell-all, according to our sister site, Variety, who obtained a copy of the book. Brooke claims that Matt anally raped her while they were in Sochi, Russia for the 2014 Winter Olympics. Here’s more to know about Brooke and her accusations:

1. What allegedly happened during her first encounter with Matt Lauer? Brooke was in Sochi for the Winter Olympics because she was working with Meredith Vieira, who, like Matt, was covering the event for NBC. She says she was having drinks with Meredith at the bar when they ran into Matt, who joined them. After having six shots of vodka, Brooke went to Matt’s hotel room so she could retrieve her press pass, which he had taken from her as a joke. Later, she returned to the room for a second time because he invited her to come back. She alleges that Matt pushed her against the door and kissed her, while wearing nothing but boxer shorts, then put her on the bed, “flipping her over, asking if she liked anal sex.” Brooke says she “declined several times,” but Matt eventually “just did it.”

“Lauer, she said, didn’t use lubricant,” Ronan writes, according to Variety. “‘The encounter was excruciatingly painful. It hurt so bad, I remember thinking…is this normal?’ She told me she stopped saying no, but wept silently into a pillow.” Brooke told Ronan that she was “too drunk to consent” and that she said “multiple times that [she] didn’t want to have anal sex.”

2. She admits to having more sexual encounters with Matt once they arrived home. “Sources close to Lauer emphasized that [Brooke] sometimes initiated contact,” Ronan explains in the book, according to Variety. “What is not in dispute is that Nevils, like several of the women I’d spoken to, had several encounters with the man she had assaulted.” Brooke told Ronan, “This is what I blame myself most for. It was completely transactional. It was not a relationship.” She claims that she told “like a million people,” including “colleagues and superiors,” about what happened, but says that nothing was done until the fall of 2017, after the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Matt was fired on Nov. 29, 2017. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Matt, as well as NBC, for comment.

3. She was eventually compensated by NBC. In Catch and Kill, Ronan writes that Brooke’s “work life became torture” because she was sitting in meetings with people who were “loyal to Lauer” and doubted her claims. IN 2018, she went on medical league, and was eventually paid “seven figures.”

4. How did she start working at NBC? Brooke graduated from Johns Hopkins in 2007, then moved to New York City, where she began working as a page for NBC. Her job consisted of organizing guests and bringing them to their interviews. She then became a personal assistant to Meredith Vieira, and served as an assistant producer for a special called A Leap Of Faith: A Meredith Vieira Special. As a member of the production team, Brooke was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Feature Story in a News Magazine.

5. What other shows has she worked on? Brooke is also credited as a producer on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, Headliners, Royal Wedding Watch, 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After and Rock Center with Brian Williams.