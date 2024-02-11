Brock Purdy: 5 Things to Know About 49ers QB Who’s Playing in the Super Bowl

Brock Purdy, 24, is having a fairytale experience in the NFL right now. After being the last pick in the 2022 Draft and being dubbed “Mr. Irrelevant” in 2022, Brock joined the San Francisco 49ers as the third-string quarterback. But Brock was thrust into the starting role in his rookie season after Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo were injured, and his performance has been blowing everyone away. Brock led the 49ers to victory after victory, and they’re now facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LVIII. Here is everything you need to know about Brock.

Brock is on a winning streak.

Brock became the starting QB for the 49ers during the team’s December 4, 2022 game against the Miami Dolphins, after Jimmy suffered a foot injury. Brock lead the team to a win and even threw a touchdown. Since then, Brock has won five more games, putting him at 6-0 in career stats as of the time of publishing this story. He’s made history as the first 49ers rookie quarterback to start and win a playoff game. Brock was named the NFC’s Rookie of the Month for December 2022 and January 2023.

His winning streak led straight to Super Bowl LVIII, where he’s facing off against NFL superstars and defending Super Bowl champs Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was the last pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Brock was the “Mr. Irrelevant” of the 2022 NFL Draft, since he was the very last pick. The “Mr. Irrelevant” title has been given out since 1976. But Brock has exceeded all expectations as “Mr. Irrelevant” as the starting QB for the 49ers. The team even dubbed Brock “Mr. Relevant” on Twitter after he beat Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on December 11, 2022.

He’s from Arizona.

Brock was born in Queen Creek, Arizona and grew up in the town of Gilbert. He played high school football for Perry High School. Brock has an older sister, Whitney Purdy, and a younger brother, Chubba Purdy. Both of his siblings are also athletes.

He went to Iowa State University.

Brock played college football at Iowa State University from 2018 to 2021. He ended his time playing with the Cyclones as a three-time All-Big-12 quarterback. He set several records including total touchdowns (100), and career pass attempts and competitions.

He’s religious.

Brock is a devout Christian. His Instagram bio says, “Believer in Jesus.” Brock explained how his religion helps him play football without fear during a post-game press conference. “You go out there, you prepare as best you can, you get better every single day at practice, and once you get your opportunity, man, it’s what are you going to do with it? For me, I believe in the Lord, and I trust in Him,” the athlete said. “I just go out there, and I just play.”