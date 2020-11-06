Brax: 5 Things To Know About The Rapper & Social Media Influencer Dead At 21

Brax’s death was confirmed in an emotional post by her mother on social media, who also shared a touching video tribute. Learn more about the rapper dead at just 21.

Rapper and social media maven Brax has passed away. Born Braxton Baker, the 21-year-old was poised to be a triple threat as a rapper, influencer, designer and more. Her mother Letricia Loftin Russell confirmed her death via Instagram on Thursday, Nov. 5 in an emotional essay. “Our angel, Braxton Blue.B Baker has ascended,” she began, also including a moving tribute video highlighting Brax’s accomplishments.

“At the time of her ascendance she laid in sacred form. There were no scratches there were no bruises, her internal and external being was completely pure. It was a spiritual release. God retrieved the angel He loaned us,” she also wrote. Brax’s cause of death was not revealed in the post. Learn more about Brax, who had over 100,000 followers on Instagram, here.

1. She had projects in the works. Brax was multi-talented in the fields of music and fashion — and was working on several projects at the time of her passing. “Braxton was in spiritual retreat, carefully crafting and curating her art. She has since dedicated her art to humanity and healing, composing two albums and three novels,” her mother also wrote. “Most recently she was in the process of forming her brand merging her loves for fashion,” she added.

2. She gained a following after her first album. After she dropped her first album VERSE(atility) — which has since been removed on streaming sites — and began to build her following there. The album also included her song “Lil b—-,” for which Brax directed her own music video.

3. She was an LGBT advocate. Brax’s Instagram handle was @DykeBrax, and her mom shouted out her work on behalf of the community. In addition to work on her music and books, her mother wrote that her daughter was advocating for “the work of Black queer revolutionary [women].” She added, “Braxton knew that God was working through her, she had “vessel” and “gifted” permanently placed on her body. She knew that her brilliance and art would be shared with the world in God’s timing. This is just the beginning, our whole beings are dedicated to sharing her sacred art with the world.”

4. She was an avid follower of astrology. Brax previously talked about the influence of astrology in her life. “I am totally the type to not start a relationship with someone over their sign, but only Capricorns and Taurus,” she confessed. “I want my man to be either Gemini, Aries, Scorpio or Sagittarius. I need my husband to be Aquarius,” she said in an interview for the good girl movement.

5. She was a Beyoncé fan. Count Brax as a member of the Beyhive! The rapper named the one and only Beyoncé and her daughter Blue Ivy, 8, as her dream artist to collaborate with. “Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter…when Blue Ivy said, ‘never seen a ceiling in my whole life,’ I felt that,” Brax said in 2018.