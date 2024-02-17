Bing Worthington: 5 Things to Know About Snoop Dogg’s Brother Dead at 44

Snoop Dogg, 52, expressed sadness when confirming his brother Bing Worthington‘s death at the age of 44 in a series of Instagram tributes on Friday. The rapper shared some photos and videos of him and his younger sibling, as well as a video of him and their older brother Jerry Wesley Carter and others at a cemetery. Bing’s cause of death has yet to be announced.

“Until we meet again,” Snoop wrote in the caption for one of the photos. “@badabing33 always made us laugh 💙🙏🏾😢 u bac with moms,” he wrote in another, referring to their late mother, Beverly Tate, who died in October 2021 at the age of 70. “@badabing33 bac wit momma 😢🙏🏾💖😔. 🕊️,” he also wrote in the caption of a photo of Bing and Beverly.

Find out more about Bing and his history with Snoop below.

Bing Started Off Working as a Roadie

Bing, who was a Buffalo Bills fan, started out a career working as Snoop’s roadie before going on to bigger titles. He was eventually involved in other ventures for his older brother, including Snoop Dogg Skateboards, and became his tour manager at one point.

Bing Was a Musician

In addition to working with Snoop, Bing left behind his own musical legacy. He briefly spent time in a hip hop group called Lifestyle and made music. Their one and only album, Liquid Cocaine, was released in 2003.

“When I put the [Lifestyle] album out, I was putting everything in the music together,” Bing told Vice in 2016. “My guy was a great rapper and I was a great rapper, but I was like ‘why am I working on the music? I should be doing all the business side of this thing.’ I love meeting people, talking business, that got me going. That made me feel like another person.”

Bing Collaborated With Snoop Dogg

Bing is credited as an executive producer on Bigg Snoop Dogg: Raw ‘N Uncut Vol. 1 as well as a writer on the Van Wilder: The Rise of Taj song “Tha Jump Off,” which is featured on the soundtrack, according to IMDB. He also co-wrote the song “Be Thankful,” which was on the 2000 debut album for Snoop’s rap group The Eastsidaz.

“I tend to be proud of everything but I think it’s working on my brother’s ‘Eastsidaz’ album when I did a song called ‘Be Thankful,'” he told Vice. “I wrote the song and Snoop and Warren G and KAM were on it. I was proud because I came in there and they let me in there as a young guy. They kinda put me to the test. They made me write the song and I came out with the hook, everybody loved it when I did it. And I was like, ‘OK I’m there, people are listening to me.'”

Bing Co-Founded a Record Label

Bing co-founded the Canadian record label Dogg Records. In 2016, he merged it with the hip-hop label Urban Heat Legends, according to Vice.

Bing’s Death Comes After His Niece’s Health Scare

Before Bing’s death was announced, Snoop’s daughter Cori Broadus, 24, whom he shares with wife Shante Broadus, revealed she had suffered a “severe” stroke in mid-January. She was hospitalized but was eventually released.