Snoop Dogg’s Daughter Cori Broadus, 24, Suffers ‘Severe Stroke’: What to Know About Her Health Scare

Snoop Dogg’s 24-year-old daughter, Cori Broadus, revealed that she experienced a frightening health scare. Cori shared a photo via her Instagram Stories from what appeared to be the inside of a hospital room.

“I had a severe stroke this a.m,” she wrote across the snap. “I started breaking down crying when they told me. Like I’m only 24, what did I do in my past to deserve all of this?”

Snoop, 52, has not publicly addressed his daughter’s recent ordeal. In addition to her, the rapper is also a father to children Cordell, Julian and Corde.

While Cori didn’t provide any other details about her health scare, she was previously diagnosed with lupus when she was 6 years old. The condition is an autoimmune disease, which can increase a person’s risk for a stroke. Lupus causes the immune system to misidentify healthy tissues as foreign attackers, and destroys them rather than harmful bacteria and germs. As a result, a person with lupus has multiple organs that are affected, including the lungs, kidneys, joints, brain and more. At this time, there is no cure for the disease.

Multiple celebrities also live with lupus, including Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga.

Last year, Cori opened up about her battle with lupus during a September 2023 interview with PEOPLE.

“I’ve been good, better than I’ve ever been,” she said. “I stopped taking all of my medication like five months ago. I’m just doing everything natural, all types of herbs, sea moss, teas. I started working out, drinking lots of water. So, now I think my body’s like, OK, this is the new program and she’s getting used to it.”

Cori also pointed out that she had been on medication since she was 6 and noted that she “wanted better for [herself].”

“I wanted to change because it just became a lot,” she added. “I’m only 24 years old, taking 10 to 12 pills every single day. So, I kind of just went cold Turkey.”

Cori then described one of the most common symptoms from lupus: joint pain. However, since she stopped taking medication and made a few lifestyle modifications, Cori noted that her body was “not achy” at the time.

“When you have lupus, that’s one of the number one things. You have achy joints, you have arthritis. And now I’m like, damn, I’m not complaining about my knees, my feet, my hands, my back,” she said. “If I can do a whole 360 change and just get healthy all around, I think I would be so good. But I tell people all the time, it’s a day-by-day process. Things are going to take time. Nothing is going to happen overnight.”