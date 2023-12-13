Snoop Dogg & Lil Wayne Perform at Celebrity-Packed Art Basel Party in Miami

Image Credit: Getty Images

On December 8, during the celebrity-filled week of Art Basel in Miami, Wayne & Cynthia Boich hosted an intimate cocktail party at their Miami Beach waterfront home — and there were plenty of A-listers in attendance. After this event, the two of them also hosted a “Reserve After-Dark Party,” — and countless celebrities showed up, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Snoop Dogg, Cindy Crawford, Serena Williams, and more.

The cocktails were off the charts at this event, with specialty drinks by Don Julio 1942, Casamigos, and champagne by Armand de Brignac. Not only was Snoop Dogg in attendance, but he even performed a 40-minute medley of his top-hits: “The Next Episode,” “Nuthin’ But A “G” Thang,” “Bitch Please,” “Ain’t No Fun,” “I Wanna Love You,” “2 of Amerikaz Most Wanted (Nothing But a Gangsta Party)” “Gin and Juice,” “Drop it Like Its Hot,” and more. It was an unforgettable performance that had everyone on their feet, singing out every word. Snoop Dogg even brought homeowner Wayne Boich with Jimmy Butler and Dwayne Wade on stage, who ended up rapping and singing along. Snoop ended his performance by saying, “Thanks ya’ll for rocking with the Dogg tonight. This is our national anthem,” and then sang his last of the night, “Young, Wild, and Free.”

After Snoop Dogg wrapped up, Lil Wayne took the stage and performed his top hits, including “6 Foot 7 Foot,” “Uproar,” “Blunt-Blowin,” and more. The iconic sisters Venus and Serena Williams were seen dancing in the front row during Lil Wayne’s set. SG Lewis closed out the night with his performance — where there was high energy and excitement all around.

As for some more exclusive information about the party, Leonardo DiCaprio and Seann Penn were seen hanging out, while Tom Brady and Corey Gamble were mingling as well.

Some more guests at the party include Dwayne Wade, Victor Cruz, Channing Crowder, Claire Holt & Husband Andrew Joblon, Tony Gonzalez, DJ SG Lewis, Rosci Diaz, Savannah James, Tyga, Lindsey Vonn & boyfriend Diego Osorio, AE Edwards, Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Equinox Group Executive Chairman & Managing Partner Harvey Spevak, Bianca Peters, Alo Yoga Founder & CEO Danny Harris, Dr. Jen Ashton, Liverpool Football Club Chairman Tom Werner, John Henry, Noah Tepperberg, Melissa Wood, Hospitality Guru Marc Packer, Thoma Bravo Managing Partner Orlando Bravo.