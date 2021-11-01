Bella DeNapoli: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Voice’ Season 21 Standout

Bella DeNapoli is one of the singers to watch on ‘The Voice’ season 21. Her incredible vocals make her a star on the rise. Here’s what you need to know about this talented contestant.

Get ready to hear more terrific vocals from Bella DeNapoli. The 22-year-old singer will be returning to The Voice stage for the final round of Knockouts on November 1. Bella first made an impression on the coaches during her stellar Blind Audition, and now she’s just one step away from the Live Shows.

So, who is Bella DeNapoli? She’s been involved with music for years now. From her Blind Audition to her background, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Bella.

1. Bella got a 3-chair turn.

Bella started her journey on The Voice with her unique take on Danity Kane’s hit song “Damaged.” Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande all turned their chairs for Bella. “I felt like I could have been at your show,” Kelly told Bella about her performance. Ariana added, “Your control is great. Your biggest moments are your loudest moments.” Bella ended up picking Ariana as her coach!

2. Bella is from New York.

Bella was born and raised in West Islip, New York. She comes from a “large and loud Italian family,” according to her NBC bio. After she graduated high school, Bella set her sights on a career as a recording pop artist.

3. She comes from a musical family.

Bella grew up with music all around her. Her parents were in a weekend rock band, and she got her first taste of performing with them. She began participating in musical theater when she was in second grade. When she was 15, Bella joined a girl group and was signed to a record label, but it didn’t work out.

4. Bella auditioned for ‘The Voice’ 7 times.

Bella began auditioning for The Voice when she was 16 years, according to News12 New Jersey. She auditioned 7 times before making it to the Blind Auditions. Her performances have proven that she definitely has what it takes to be music’s next big thing!

5. Bella has already released her own music.

The singer has released three singles so far — “I Wanna,” “When We Fell In Love,” and “You Should Be.” Aside from what we’ve seen on The Voice, Bella has also performed amazing covers of songs like “Watermelon Sugar,” “Jealous,” and “Yummy.”