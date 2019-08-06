Beanie Feldstein: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Monica Lewinsky In ‘American Crime Story’

Beanie Feldstein is one of the most talented young actresses out there and she has now been cast as Monica Lewinsky in ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story.’



American Crime Story season 3 is happening. Impeachment: American Crime Story will follow the national scandal that swept up Paula Jones, 52, Monica Lewinsky, 46, and Linda Tripp, 69, as principal characters in the country’s first impeachment proceedings in over a century. Beanie Feldstein, 26, will play Monica, the former White House intern who had an affair with Bill Clinton, now 72, while he was the President of the United States. Impeachment: American Crime Story is based on Jeffrey Toobin’s book A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Story of the Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President.

The third installment in Ryan Murphy’s American Crime Story saga will premiere Sept. 27, 2020, on FX. Beanie is already an established actress in Hollywood and has starred in a number of movies. Beanie will be co-starring alongside Sarah Paulson, 44, who is playing Linda Tripp, and Annaleigh Ashford, 34, as Paula Jones. Monica will be serving as an executive producer on the series.

1. Beanie is part of a very famous family. Beanie has two older brothers: Jonah Hill, 35, and Jordan Feldstein. Jonah is an Oscar-nominated actor who has starred in The Wolf of Wall Street, Superbad, and more. Jordan was Maroon 5’s manager. He sadly passed away in 2017 at just 40 years old due to pulmonary thromboembolism.

2. Beanie is also a Broadway star. She joined the cast of Hello, Dolly! in 2017. She played Minnie Fay alongside Bette Midler, 73.

3. She’s starred in two critically-acclaimed movies. She played Julie in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated film, Lady Bird, with Saoirse Ronan, 25, and Timothee Chalamet, 23. She starred in Olivia Wilde’s 2019 directorial debut Booksmart with Kaitlyn Dever, 22.

4. She is best friends with actor Ben Platt. Beanie and Ben, 25, met in high school and have been BFFs ever since.

5. She’s in a relationship with Bonnie Chance Roberts. She opened up about her personal life while discussing the queer representation in Booksmart. “For me in my life, it is a part of who I am but it is not at all my defining feature,” she told PEOPLE. “It doesn’t mean I don’t love my girlfriend, it’s just part of who I am.”