Jordan Feldstein: Jonah Hill’s Brother Tragically Dead At 40 After Heart Attack

Tragedy struck Jonah Hill’s family, as his brother, Jordan Feldstein, has died. The longtime manager of Maroon 5 suffered a fatal heart attack. He was only 40.

What a horrible thing to happen right, especially around the holidays. Jordan Feldstein, the 40-year-old brother of actor Jonah Hill, (full name Jonah Hill Feldstein, 34,) suffered a fatal heart attack on Dec. 22, according to Variety. “Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter,” the Feldstein family said in a statement. “His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time.”

“In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan’s name.” The Los Angeles County coroner confirmed Jordan’s death. In addition to being a beloved son and brother, Jordan was the manager of Adam Levine’s band, Maroon 5. Jordan founded the management company Career Artist Management. The Beverley Hills organization also managed acts like Miguel, Elle King, Robin Thick and others. It was Jordan who negotiated Adam’s coaching role on NBC’s The Voice, thus helping to launch the music competition phenomenon.

Jordan broke into the music industry while working for ICM and Bill Leopold Management. He didn’t just luck into managing one of the most successful bands. He and Adam were friends since childhood, and it seemed there was no one else Maroon 5 would trust than Jordan when it came to helping manage their careers. With Jordan by their side, Maroon 5 became a massively popular touring act, selling 20 million albums worldwide while netting three Grammy awards.

Jordan and Jonah’s sister, Beanie Feldstein, 24, is also an actress. She appeared in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising but earned critical acclaim for her performance in 2017’s beloved hit, Lady Bird. Jordan leaves behind two children. He was married twice, once to Francesca Eastwood, the daughter of Hollywood icon Clint Eastwood. The marriage was ultimately annulled.

Our thoughts are with Jordan’s family and friends during this time of loss.