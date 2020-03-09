Barbara Weber: 5 Things About Peter’s Mom Who Gives Him A Tearful Plea On ‘The Bachelor’

Madison and Hannah Ann will meet Peter Weber’s parents on the finale of ‘The Bachelor,’ and we’ll finally see who Peter’s mom, Barbara, has been crying over in previews all season long!

The ending to Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor is finally here, which means the meaning behind those previews we’ve been teased with ALL season long will finally be revealed. One of the most buzzed-about promos has been the clip of Peter’s mom, Barbara Weber, tearfully telling the 28-year-old, “Don’t let her go. Bring her home to us.” Viewers have anxiously been trying to figure out which woman Barbara is talking about. Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss are the final two women he has to choose between, and it will all play out on March 9 and 10. Ahead of the finale, here’s more to know about Barbara:

1. She works as a real estate agent. Peter’s mom previously worked as a flight attendant, which is how she met Peter’s dad, who is a pilot (like Peter himself)! After moving on from life as a flight attendant in 1996, Barbara eventually became a real estate broker. She works for Keller Williams in Westlake Village, California, which is why she has lived for more than 15 years. “She is able to generate her own business, working with owners and buyers, and developing long term relationships with them as well,” according to her real-estate profile.

2. She’s married with two kids. Barbara has been married to Peter’s dad, Peter Weber, for more than 30 years. In addition to Peter, the couple has another son, Jack, who also works as a pilot. Barbara and Peter Sr. met when they were working on the same flight. “My dad was a pilot as well,” Peter previously explained. “My mom was a flight attendant and she was on his flight one time. He was walking back to the cockpit, and he walked past her, and she just saw his butt, and she goes to her friend, ‘That’s the guy I’m gonna marry.'”

3. She was on ‘The Bachelorette’, too. Barbara made her Bachelor Nation debut during season 15 of The Bachelorette, when Peter was a contestant and brought Hannah Brown home to meet his family. She was also in the audience at After the Final Rose, while Peter confronted Hannah about their breakup. Then, during the second episode of The Bachelor, Barbara showed up again because Peter took Madison to her and Peter Sr.’s vow renewal ceremony as part of a one-on-one date.

4. She was a pageant queen. On The Bachelorette, Peter told Hannah that Barbara had won Miss Illinois in the 70s. She then competed in for Miss World-America, but did not win the competition.

5. She’s from Cuba. Barbara was born in Havana, Cuba and immigrated to the United States at three years old. She became a United States Citizen at the age of 18.

The Bachelor will conclude with a two-part finale on March 9 and March 10. The show airs at 8:00 p.m. on ABC, and will also feature live After the Final Rose segments, as well as the pre-taped episode.