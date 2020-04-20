Ashley Mattingly: 5 Things To Know About ‘Playboy’ Playmate Who Died From Suicide At 33

Ashley Mattingly, who once starred on the pages of ‘Playboy,’ was allegedly found dead with a suicide note on April 17. Here’s what you should know about the former model in the wake of this tragedy.

Fans are mourning the loss of Ashley Mattingly, a former Playboy playmate who reportedly died at just 33 years old. The model was found unresponsive in her home in Austin, Texas on April 17, after a friend requested a wellness check from the Austin Police Department, according to TMZ. She allegedly “took her own life” and left a suicide note on April 15, according to what Ashley’s sister, Christy, and twin brother Billy told the outlet. HollywoodLife has reached out to Ashley’s family for comment.

On April 14 — which would be just three days before Ashley reportedly passed away — the former Playboy model revealed to her Instagram fans that she “drank too much” and had vomited “a lot.” However, she wasn’t able to get admitted into a hospital.

1. Ashley was Miss March for Playboy in 2011. That means the model landed a coveted centerfold in Playboy’s magazine!

2. She was an alleged domestic violence victim. Ashley’s ex-boyfriend, Prison Break star Lane Garrison, was arrested on suspicion for felony domestic violence in 2012. Although he was released from jail within two months, and “pleaded no contest to a charge of domestic battery,” per Daily Mail, the outlet reported that surveillance footage came forward showing Lane slapping Ashley in the face at her former Beverly Hills apartment building’s elevator.

3. Ashley was allegedly battling substance abuse. Ashley’s family claimed that the model had been struggling with “alcohol abuse,” but was “trying to get her life back on track,” per TMZ. After living in California, her family also reported that the model had been living in Austin for the past couple of years.

4. Ashley was arrested on suspicion of a DUI in 2016. She was accused of driving her golf cart into four parked cars in her former Laguna beach neighborhood. However, Ashley claimed someone had stolen her golf cart, according to TMZ.

5. Ashley adopted a dog to help her loneliness, according to her family. To have company amid Texas’ shelter-in-place order, Ashley had adopted a nine-month-old golden retriever puppy named Miss Jean, family members told TMZ. The puppy is now with Ashley’s family, but had made an appearance on Ashley’s Instagram shortly before her death.