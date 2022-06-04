Aron Piper: 5 Things About The Actor Seen Dancing With Dua Lipa & Kissing FKA Twigs

Aron Piper showed up in two separate videos, including clips of him making out with FKA Twigs and busting some moves with Dua Lipa, leaving many fans with questions. Find out more about the talented hunk here.

June 4, 2022 3:30PM EDT
Dua Lipa, Aron Piper, FKA Twigs
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa
Image Credit: Earl Gibson III/David Fisher/Shutterstock for BAFTA

Aron Piper, 25, is on everyone’s radar after two eye-catching videos of him made their way around the internet! The actor was first seen dancing the night away at a nightclub in Madrid, Spain with Dua Lipa, in a video taken on June 3, and then, just hours later, he was making out with FKA Twigs in a video she posted to TikTok. It’s unclear if the latter video was for a music video or the capturing of a real life new romance, but either way, it definitely got a lot of attention!

In the kissing video, the singers had their arms around each other while standing on a beach. He was shirtless and wore only blue shorts while she rocked a blue bikini. Her song “Killer” played over the clip, leaving many to speculate if the post was a teaser for an upcoming project.

So, who is Aron? Check out five facts about him and his background below!

He has acted in a variety of television shows and films. 

Aron Piper
Aaron Piper showing off a pink haired look. (Shutterstock)

Aron, who was born in Berlin, Germany, has appeared in features dating back to 2004. Some of them include Derecho a soñar in 2019, The Mess You Leave Behind in 2020, and Elite from 2018 until 2021. Two Spanish films, including Fatum and Sayen are both in post production.

Aron is trilingual.

The talented star can speak both German and Spanish as well as English. He reportedly learned the languages because of the nationality of his family. His father is German and his mother is Spanish.

He’s also a singer.

Aron Piper
Aron Piper at a previous event. ( A Perez Meca/Shutterstock)

In addition to acting, Aron has a love of music and released a song called “London Calling” in 2022. He also appears to be gearing up for a European tour to perform his music, according to his website.

His Instagram is full of gorgeous photos of him modeling stylish outfits.

From a blue and gold Versace tracksuit to patterned outfits from GCDS, he knows how to rock a confident pose and shows them off in regular posts. The comments he receives prove he’s getting attention from fans all over the world who are impressed by his fashion choices. “Handsome,” many call him on a regular basis.

Aron was once romantically linked to a model and fashion designer.

 Jessica Goicoechea was the lady in question when it came to Aron’s love life. She is from Barcelona and has been spotted with him in the past. The two potential lovebirds also appeared to show up in a kissing photo together, but neither have ever confirmed they are or have been in a relationship.

