Armani White: 5 Things To Know About Singer Performing At ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Armani White is new on the hip hop scene, with his single ‘Billie Eilish’ peaking at number 58 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2022.

Hot 100 in September 2022. The Philadelphia native landed a record deal with Def Jam in 2022

Armani will be making his television debut on Dick Clark’s 2022 New Year’s Rockin’ Eve special

It’s the end of the year again and time to say goodbye to old acquaintances with a rousing rendition of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve! The 2023 special will be broadcasting from the satellite locations of Puerto Rico, New York and Los Angeles. And for the first time, Disneyland will have its own stage, where a slew of talented stars will be performing, such as Ciara, Fitz and The Tantrums, Maddie & Tae, Shaggy, Ben Platt, Aly & AJ, Halle Bailey, TXT, and Lauren Spencer Smith. Also included in the lineup is Armani White! Find out more about him, below!

Where is Armani From?

Armani was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on September 26, 1996. He began making music in the fifth grade, according to UpRoxx, when he started using his first cellphone as a microphone until his mother bought him one in 10th grade.

A snowstorm caused a nightlong recording session that kick started his career

In 2012, Armani made his way to a recording studio with $150 to work for a few hours on music, per UpRoxx. When a powerful snowstorm hit, stranding the studio’s employees inside, Armani and sound engineer Don Groove ended up working the night away, eventually laying down the track “Billie Eilish.”

Armani’s Dad Made Sure He Never Had His Bike Stolen

His Favorite Christmas Tradition Is Making Sugar Cookies

Armani’s dad bought him a bike when he was a kid and made sure to instill some pride in the purchase. “The way I grew up, my dad was like, ‘I don’t care what went on outside, you are not coming in this house without your bike,’” Armani explained, per UpRoxx . “Philly has a very stark way of deciding if you’re going to be prey or the predator. I’ll tell you one thing: no matter how the fight went, I left with that bike.”

Speaking at the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge during Z100’s Jingle Ball concert this year, Armani said his favorite part of the holidays is baking with his mom. “Me and my mom will usually get together and make sugar cookies,” he explained. “And I get her this really big Christmas tree — it never fits in the house. But I get her this really big Christmas tree, we make sugar cookies and I just wear long johns. …I love my mom.”

Armani Gifted His Mom A Bucket Of $100,000

Armani shared a clip of himself giving his mom a bucket of cash to celebrate his newfound success in the music industry…and it might make you cry (above). “Seeing you this happy was worth way more than the record deal,” he wrote on Instagram. “You saved my life before i could even understand what you were doing. Everything they love about me I learned from you. You bought me my first microphone in 10th grade. It was a $100, I was begging you for it, like just trust me lol. And you did just that. $100,000 isn’t even half your worth… just all I can afford right now 😂💙 Happy birthday mom, I love you so much.”