Apryl Jones: 5 Things To Know About ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Spotted Out With Dr. Dre

Apryl Jones has seemingly been identified as the mystery woman that Dr. Dre was seen out with as his divorce moves forward. Learn five facts about the original cast member of ‘Love & Hip Hop.’

Music industry icon Dr. Dre was spotted out on a dinner date on Wednesday night with a stunning woman who has now been identified! Dr. Dre’s gorgeous dinner partner is Apryl Jones, according to The Shade Room. The stunner was spotted with Dr. Dre, 55, in West Hollywood for their meet-up, for which she wore a black and white checkered jacket and matching, skin-tight pants along with a lacy black bra. Now that fans are learning who this woman is, take some time to learn more about her with the five facts below!

Apryl Was On ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’

Apryl was an original cast member on the series Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. She joined for its inaugural season in 2014. The reality TV personality really made a name for herself on the show, as the first season chronicled her first pregnancy with then-partner Omarion. Following the second season, Apryl left the show before returning to the reality TV series in season four, in which her relationship with rapper Lil Fizz was explored, as well. Apryl also appeared in the sixth season, but has not returned to the show since the reunion in 2019.

Apryl Has Two Children Children

Apryl has two children, both of whom she shares with her ex, Omarion. She gave birth to the former couple’s son, Megaa, in August 2014, making her son six years old. Her daughter with Omarion, A’mei, was born roughly two years later in March 2016. Part of Apryl’s time on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood showed the former couple’s custody battle over their two children.

Apryl’s Past Relationships

Apryl has been in the spotlight before due to the men she’s been linked to. Of course, her relationship with Omarion was front and center on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. But her romance with Lil Fizz also caused quite a stir. Back in 2019, during season six of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, Apryl flaunted her romance with Lil Fizz. What made the relationship all the more dramatic was that Lil Fizz was a close friend of Omarion before he and Apryl got together!

Apryl Is Into Fashion

Along with some background in singing and songwriting, Apryl has become quite the business woman when it comes to fashion brands. She has her own label called Life Is To Be Lived, which features jumpsuits for women and kids. On the company’s main site, Apryl and her two youngsters are the main models for the campaigns!

Apryl Is Interested In Acting

Along with her fashion brand, Apryl is seemingly interested in acting, as well. Between 2019 and 2020 alone, she has a few credits to her name. In 2019 she appeared in You Hittin’ Dat and I Got The Hook Up 2. In 2020, she had a starring role in the six-episode series Casting The Net and appeared in an episode of For The Love of Jason, according to IMDb.