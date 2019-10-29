‘L&HH’ Stars Apryl Jones & Lil Fizz Flaunt New Romance While Ex Omarion Remains Silent

‘Love and Hip Hop’ stars Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz have made their new romance Instagram official. Her ex and his long time friend Omarion has yet to comment on the relationship.

The rumors are true! Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood stars Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz are an item. The pair debuted their romance via Instagram, with Fizz, 33, sharing a photo of the pair cuddling up close in each other’s arms. Apryl has a seductive look on her face as Fizz — real name Dreux Pierre Frédéric — smiles with his eyes half-open. “Good things come to those who wait,” he captioned the Oct. 27 photo, to which Apryl responded, “Absolutely” in the comments.

So far her ex Omarion hasn’t responded to the news. The pair had a son in 2014 and a daughter in 2016 before breaking up in July of that year. What makes things somewhat cringy is that Lil Fizz was a longtime friend of Omarion, 34, and they were in the same group B2K together before going solo. So much for the bro code about not dating a pal’s ex.

Even Omarion’s friend, former rapper Joe Budden tweeted about how he should get props for not going off on Apryl and Fizz’s romance. He wrote, “Omarion don’t get enough credit for just chillin cuz man listen….” Fizz came after him for the comment, writing “Lol Mr.PumpItUp clout chasing now.”

Apryl posted a similar IG pic of herself in Fizz’s arms on Oct. 26 with no caption and it left fans totally divided, with most not in favor of the romance. User blessed_fee wrote, “Omarion knew you wasn’t sh*t that’s why he dumped you! You trying to hurt him back! Hurt people hurt people!” while lizmelendez918 commented, “How do you go from Omarion to Fizz?” envy_shaybae wrote, “This is beyond foul. It’s certain sh*t you just don’t do and this is one of them. They just need to worry about Karma coming to f**k things up for them 🙄🤦🏽‍♀️🤡,” while user chozen_few_jbsmoove added, “Sooo when O come get his kids he gotta see his homie 🤦🏾‍♂️ weird.”