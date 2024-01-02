Who Are Casey Anthony’s Parents? Inside Her Relationship With Mother Cindy & Father George

Casey Anthony’s parents, George and Cindy Anthony, are making headlines after appearing in the A&E special Casey Anthony’s Parents: The Lie Detector Test. Filmed 15 years after their granddaughter, Caylee Anthony, was found dead, Cindy and George sat down to answer questions about the case.

At one point during the televised special — which airs on January 4 at 9 p.m. ET on A&E and Lifetime — Cindy answered whether she believes her daughter, Casey, knows what happened to Caylee.

“Yes, I believe [Casey knows], 100 percent,” Cindy said. “I kept hoping upon hope that she would confess. And that’s the only reason I’ve been putting myself through all of her drama and everything.”

Cindy also reacted to the claims that Casey made against George, suffering from a panic attack on camera and saying, “To sit here and keep listening to her make different stories as it fits …”

To learn more about Casey and her parents, keep reading.

Where Are Casey Antony’s Parents Today?

George and Cindy are still living in Florida to this day. Both parents faced controversy when Casey accused them of perpetuating an abusive household when she grew up. Throughout Casey’s trial, she alleged that George sexually assaulted her during her childhood. However, he denied the claims.

What Happened to Caylee Anthony?

In 2008, Cindy called police because her granddaughter, Caylee, was missing. The 3-year-old’s remains were found in a bag near the Anthonys’ home, and Casey was charged with first-degree murder. Her defense team argued that Caylee had drowned in the family’s pool, and that George was the one who disposed of her body.

In 2011, a jury declared Casey not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter and child abuse.

Where Is Casey Anthony Now?

Casey has been living with legal defense investigator Patrick McKenna in Florida. Patrick took her in following her trial, as the photographer and researcher faced nationwide scrutiny over her daughter’s death.

Fifteen years following Caylee’s murder, Casey opened up about the case for the first time in Peacock’s docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies.

“It all comes back to my dad,” she claimed. “I know what he did to me — and that was my fear. I had one job — to keep her safe. I failed her again and again and again, because I still protected the person who hurt me.”

In the doc, Casey also rehashed the day when Caylee died, alleging that her father was the one who found her deceased.

“I wasn’t feeling that great, and I wanted to lay down. I had her lay in bed with me,” Casey claimed. “I was awoken by [my father] shaking me and asking me where Caylee was. That didn’t make sense. She would never even leave my room without telling me. I immediately started looking around the house. I go outside, and I’m looking to see where she could be.”

Casey then claimed that George found Caylee “soaking wet” and “handed her” to Casey to tell her it was her fault and that she had “caused” this.

“But he didn’t rush to call 9-1-1, and he wasn’t trying to resuscitate her,” she said. “I collapsed with her in my arms. She was heavy, and she was cold. He takes her from me, and he immediately softens his tone and says, ‘It’s going to be OK.’ I wanted to believe him. He took her from me, and he went away.”

Despite the allegations she made against George, Casey insisted that she wasn’t “accusing him of murder.” However, she believes that her daughter’s death “wasn’t an accident” and that she did not drown.

“There was no ladder … no way for her to shimmy up,” Casey said. “There’s no way to explain that, unless [my dad] put her in the pool to cover up what he did. … I wasn’t the only one home.”