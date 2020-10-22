‘The Crown’ Season 4 & More Most Must-See Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix In November 2020

The month of November will bring some of the most highly-anticipated TV shows and movies to Netflix. From ‘The Crown’ season 4 to ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ there is so much must-watch content on Netflix in November.

November 2020 is one of the busiest months for Netflix. As the holiday season gets underway, the streaming service rolls out multiple new shows and movies. There’s no shortage of star power in the new titles coming to Netflix in November 2020.

The Crown season 4 is already one of the most talked-about shows of the year. Season 4 introduces Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin. Netflix also has an Oscar contender in Hillbilly Elegy, starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. If you’re looking for holiday content, Netflix has a number of Christmas movies premiering in November. See the full list below:

November 1

60 Days In season 5

A Clockwork Orange

Boyz n the Hood

Casper

Christmas Break-In

Dawson’s Creek seasons 1 to 6

Easy A

Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale

Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue

Elliot the Littlest Reindeer

Forged in Fire season 6

Jumping the Broom

Knock Knock

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath seasons 1 to 3

Little Monsters (1989)

Mile 22

Ocean’s Eleven

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Piercing

Platoon

School Daze

Snowden

The Garfield Show season 3

The Impossible

The Indian in the Cupboard

The Next Karate Kid

Wheels of Fortune

Yes Man

November 2

Prospect

November 3

Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)

Mother (Netflix Film)

November 4

A Christmas Catch

Christmas With A Prince

Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)

November 5

Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Original)

Midnight at the Magnolia

Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)

Paranormal (Netflix Original)

November 6

Citation (Netflix Film)

Country Ever After (Netflix Original)

La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)

The Late Bloomer

November 9

Undercover season 2 (Netflix Original)

November 10

Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)

Trash Truck (Netflix Family)

November 11

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)

The Liberator (Netflix Original)

Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)

What We Wanted (Netflix Film)

Fruitvale Station

Graceful Friends

Ludo (Netflix Film)

Prom Night

November 13

American Horror Story: 1984

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)

The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)

The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)

November 15

A Very Country Christmas

America’s Next Top Model seasons 19 & 20

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

The Crown season 4 (Netflix Original)

Hometown Holiday

Survivor seasons 20 & 28

V for Vendetta

November 16

Loving

Whose Streets?

November 17

The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 4 (Netflix Family)

We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)

November 18

El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies season 2 (Netflix Original)

Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)

November 19

The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)

November 20

Alien Xmas (Netflix Family)

Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)

If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)

Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)

November 22

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film)

Machete Kills

November 23

Hard Kill

Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary)

November 24

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Family)

El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)

Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)

Wonderoos (Netflix Family)

November 25

The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Film)

Great Pretender season 2 (Netflix Anime)

November 26

Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated

Mosul (Netflix Film)

November 27

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Family)

The Call (Netflix Film)

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Film)

Don’t Listen (Netflix Film)

Sugar Rush Christmas season 2 (Netflix Original)

Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)

Virgin River season 2 (Netflix Original)

La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)

November 28

The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)

November 29

Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!

November 30

The 2nd

A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)

Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)

RUST CREEK

Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (Netflix Family)

A new month means that titles will be leaving Netflix. Those titles include The Addams Family, Moneyball, Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Zodiac, and more.