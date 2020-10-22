‘The Crown’ Season 4 & More Most Must-See Shows & Movies Coming To Netflix In November 2020
The month of November will bring some of the most highly-anticipated TV shows and movies to Netflix. From ‘The Crown’ season 4 to ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ there is so much must-watch content on Netflix in November.
November 2020 is one of the busiest months for Netflix. As the holiday season gets underway, the streaming service rolls out multiple new shows and movies. There’s no shortage of star power in the new titles coming to Netflix in November 2020.
The Crown season 4 is already one of the most talked-about shows of the year. Season 4 introduces Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin. Netflix also has an Oscar contender in Hillbilly Elegy, starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close. If you’re looking for holiday content, Netflix has a number of Christmas movies premiering in November. See the full list below:
November 1
60 Days In season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson’s Creek seasons 1 to 6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath seasons 1 to 3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean’s Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
November 2
Prospect
November 3
Felix Lobrecht: Hype (Netflix Comedy Special)
Mother (Netflix Film)
November 4
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy (Netflix Original)
November 5
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? (Netflix Original)
Midnight at the Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop (Netflix Film)
Paranormal (Netflix Original)
November 6
Citation (Netflix Film)
Country Ever After (Netflix Original)
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench (Netflix Film)
The Late Bloomer
November 9
Undercover season 2 (Netflix Original)
November 10
Dash & Lily (Netflix Original)
Trash Truck (Netflix Family)
November 11
Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Netflix Comedy Special)
The Liberator (Netflix Original)
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born (Netflix Original)
What We Wanted (Netflix Film)
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Ludo (Netflix Film)
Prom Night
November 13
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (Netflix Film)
The Life Ahead (Netflix Film)
The Minions of Midas (Netflix Original)
November 15
A Very Country Christmas
America’s Next Top Model seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown season 4 (Netflix Original)
Hometown Holiday
Survivor seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
November 16
Loving
Whose Streets?
November 17
The Boss Baby: Back in Business season 4 (Netflix Family)
We Are the Champions (Netflix Original)
November 18
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies season 2 (Netflix Original)
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas (Netflix Original)
November 19
The Princess Switch: Switched Again (Netflix Film)
November 20
Alien Xmas (Netflix Family)
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine (Netflix Documentary)
If Anything Happens I Love You (Netflix Film)
Voices of Fire (Netflix Original)
November 22
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix Film)
Machete Kills
November 23
Hard Kill
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder (Netflix Documentary)
November 24
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday (Netflix Family)
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son (Netflix Film)
Hillbilly Elegy (Netflix Film)
Wonderoos (Netflix Family)
November 25
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two (Netflix Film)
Great Pretender season 2 (Netflix Anime)
November 26
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul (Netflix Film)
November 27
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas (Netflix Family)
The Call (Netflix Film)
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker (Netflix Film)
Don’t Listen (Netflix Film)
Sugar Rush Christmas season 2 (Netflix Original)
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas (Netflix Original)
Virgin River season 2 (Netflix Original)
La Belva / The Beast (Netflix Film)
November 28
The Uncanny Counter (Netflix Original)
November 29
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday!
November 30
The 2nd
A Love So Beautiful (Netflix Original)
Finding Agnes (Netflix Film)
RUST CREEK
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens (Netflix Family)
A new month means that titles will be leaving Netflix. Those titles include The Addams Family, Moneyball, Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, Ocean’s Thirteen, Zodiac, and more.