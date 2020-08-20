The highly-anticipated first trailer for ‘The Crown’ season 4 has arrived. The footage reveals the first official look at Emma Corrin as Princess Diana on her wedding day and more.

Emma Corrin’s Princess Diana makes her grand entrance in the first teaser trailer for The Crown season 4, which will premiere Nov. 15 on Netflix. Emma’s transformation into the Princess of Wales is truly astounding, even without saying a word. The fourth season of the Netflix series follows Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Princess Margaret, and the rest of the royal family through 1979 to 1990.

“Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed to fail,” Queen Elizabeth II, played by Olivia Colman, says in the first teaser. The teaser shows Princess Diana going from a shy 19-year-old to a global icon. Prince Charles’ complicated relationship with Princess Diana will be explored, and their massive 1981 royal wedding will be recreated. Given the fact that season 4 moves from the 1970s into the 1980s, the actors playing Prince William and Prince Harry will make their first appearances in the Netflix series.

In addition to all that’s going on with Prince Charles and Princess Diana, there is plenty of other jaw-dropping royal family drama to go around in season 4. Gillian Anderson with play Margaret Thatcher, the first woman prime minister of the UK. Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon divorced in 1978 after a very messy marriage.

The show will return for season 5 and season 6. Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in the final two seasons. Imelda Staunton will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II from Olivia Colman and Lesley Manville will play Princess Margaret. The rest of the cast changes have not been revealed yet. The final two seasons will cover up to the early years of the 21st century.