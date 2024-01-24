What Happened to Griselda Blanco? All About the Drug Lord Sofia Vergara Plays in New Netflix Series

Sofía Vergara stepped into the shoes of the real-life drug lord Griselda Blanco for her new Netflix series Griselda. A stark contrast to her past comedic roles, the Colombian actress described the infamous “Cocaine Godmother” and “Black Widow” as a powerful figure.

“There are so many nuances to explore in terms of who she was — as a woman, as a mother, and, of course, as a drug lord who created one of the most profitable cartels in history,” Sofía told E! earlier this month. “She was not as famous as someone like Pablo Escobar, but even he was scared of her at the time. She stood on her own.”

So, where is the infamous cocaine trafficker today? Learn everything we know about Griselda’s whereabouts below.

What Did Griselda Blanco Do?

Griselda was one of the most prominent faces in the Miami drug war in the 1970s. She oversaw cocaine trade between Colombia and American cities, including New York and Miami.

In the 1960s, Griselda created a successful drug operation after immigrating to New York City from Colombia. However, after being indicted for charges of federal drug conspiracy, Griselda fled the country and temporarily returned to Colombia. By the 1970s, she restarted her drug operation in Miami.

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the Miami drug war involved heavy violence and resulted in hundreds of homicides each year.

Did Griselda Blanco Go to Prison?

In 1985, Griselda was arrested by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in her home, and her case was transferred to New York City. She was found guilty of conspiring to manufacture, import and distribute cocaine and was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.

During her prison sentence, Griselda pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree murder, which resulted in an addition 20-year sentence on top of her 15-year sentence

In 2002, Griselda had a heart attack in prison, which was reportedly due to her health issues from smoking and her weight. Two years later, Griselda was granted a release from prison and was deported back to Colombia.

What Happened to Griselda Blanco?

After returning to Colombia, Griselda was fatally shot in 2012 by an assassin who was riding motorcycle. She was shot twice and died.

Why Is Sofia Vergara Being Sued?

Ahead of the release of Netflix’s Griselda series, Griselda’s family filed a lawsuit against Sofía and Netflix, claiming the unauthorized usage of the Blanco family’s image and likeness. Griselda’s adult son, Michael Blanco, alleged that he had been giving interviews with other people who were interested in creating a show or a book about his life story and his mother’s. Michael also claimed that the individuals he interviewed with told him they would shop the project and that Netflix wasn’t interested in using any of the details that he personally provided.

The Blanco family’s lawsuit also claims that Netflix violated their rights by using their likeness and images without seeking permission from them.