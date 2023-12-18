‘Wednesday’ Spinoff Show: Everything We Know About the Uncle Fester Series

Image Credit: Netflix

Wednesday’s record-breaking premiere in 2022 catapulted the series to success. Now, Netflix is moving forward with a spinoff series, according to multiple outlets. As the woeful fans await to see Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) next adventure in season 2, here is everything to know about the show’s upcoming spinoff.

What Is the New ‘Wednesday’ Spinoff Show About?

The spinoff will reportedly focus on Fred Armisen’s character, Uncle Fester, Wednesday’s uncle whom she runs into during the first season. As she gets to the bottom of cracking the local monster case at Nevermore, her uncle helps the clever teenager revive Thing. Although Fred only guest starred in one episode, the streaming giant decided to greenlight a show based on his character.

Previously, showrunner and creator Al Gough told The Hollywood Reporter that they “definitely talked about” spinoff show ideas after Wednesday reached massive success.

“When you create a world like this, the intention is any one of these characters could be the lead in their own show,” Al told the outlet. “Certainly it’s cast that way, when you have Fred Armisen, when you have Catherine Zeta-Jones, when you have Luis Guzman. It’s certainly something we’ve discussed and would very much like to, in success, really branch out this world beyond just Wednesday.”

Who Is Uncle Fester in ‘The Addams Family’ Universe?

Fester is Wednesday’s paternal uncle. Although, in past versions, the character was occasionally seen with the other Addams family members, he was seen going off on his own minor excursions as well. Fester possesses the power to generate electricity, which he uses to resurrect Thing in Wednesday.

The character is the opposite of most Addams family members, as he is gentle and offers a comical side that the other characters usually lack. In the past, Fester suffered from severe migraines but, nevertheless, embraced the pain.

When Will the ‘Wednesday’ Spinoff Be Released?

It is not currently clear whether or not a screenplay has been developed for the brand-new series. Therefore, the spinoff has likely not begun production yet.

When Will ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere?

Wednesday’s first season premiere on Netflix in November 2022 and was quickly renewed for a second season by early 2023. Production was delayed by the dual WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes over the summer of 2023, but Deadline reported that shooting is set to begin in April 2024. Not only that, but the show moved its location from Romania to Ireland.

Since production has yet to commence, a streaming release date has not yet been confirmed. Some outlets reported that Netflix initially projected season 2 to be released in late 2024, but this may be pushed back to 2025.