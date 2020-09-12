Vanessa Hudgens Does The ‘Peach Dance’ In Peekaboo Swimsuit & 3 More Times She’s Slayed Poolside

Vanessa Hudgens looked amazing as she twerked in this revealing one-piece bathing suit, accessorizing with stacked bangles & a trendy bucket hat.

Vanessa Hudgens, 31, is back with another swimsuit post! The High School Musical alum shook her booty as she twerked in a pool for a friend in her latest TikTok video, shared on Saturday, Sept. 12. “Do the peach dance, do the peach dance, she’s peachy, she’s peachy,” a female friend could be heard narrating over the short clip. “Peachy, peachy, peachy b—-,” the friend then added as Vanessa gave the camera a silly face.

The Princess Switch actress rocked a nude colored peek-a-boo suit for her pool day, featuring a black dotted print which amplified her curves. She accessorized with her signature stacked bangles and a bucket hat, adding a fall-ready dark nail to her look. In the video, Vanessa appeared to be scrolling through her phone which was held in a black croc-print case. With moves like that, Vanessa would be a welcome addition to Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s ultra-sexy “WAP” music video!

Vanessa has been slaying it with her bikini looks all summer long, rocking a cowgirl inspired look on Aug. 12. “Just a cowgirl and her coffee,” she captioned her post, showing off her toned body in a cheetah print two-piece and cowboy hat as she held onto a mug. The 31-year-old finished her look with a sexy gold body chain and bright orange nail, later stepping into the pool with a friend.

She slayed in yet another bikini look on a getaway to the glamorous Turks & Caicos, which she posted on Aug. 7! “Paradise,” she wrote alongside the photo, which featured her posing in the gorgeous turquoise water as she rocked a baby blue swimsuit. She once again added a hat — this time with a zebra print — as well as a silver body chain and a diamond belly button piercing.

Vanessa also cooled down with a dip in her gorgeous pool on Aug. 19. “Heatwaveeee,” she wrote, modeling a mustard yellow bikini with two flower appliqué details on the straps. Slicking back her wet hair, the star sported brown sunglasses, gold bangles on both wrists as well as her go-to gold body chain.

Fans were loving the post, commenting “you’re so gorgeous,” “bikini queen,” and “glam mama!” The star has been looking incredible on her Instagram lately, and we can’t wait to see what she posts next.