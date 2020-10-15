‘The West Wing’ Cast Then & Now: See How Rob Lowe & More Have Changed After 21 Years

The cast of ‘The West Wing’ is reuniting for HBO Max’s ‘A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote.’ The original stars are coming together for the first time in 17 years. See the beloved cast then and now.

The West Wing bid farewell in 2006, but the cast is reuniting just weeks before the 2020 presidential election. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote launched Oct. 15 on HBO Max. The cast is joining forces for a special staged theatrical presentation of the iconic “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode, which originally aired in season 3.

The act breaks feature commentary from former First Lady Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. The West Wing remains one of the most iconic TV shows of all-time. It’s been 21 years since the premiere, but this cast remains near and dear to our hearts. See the cast members then and now.

Rob Lowe

Rob Lowe, 56, starred as Sam Seaborn, the Deputy Communications Director to Toby Ziegler. Rob was a series regular for the first 4 seasons before exiting the series. The actor went on to have notable roles on Brothers & Sisters and Parks & Recreation. In 2017, he starred in a reality series with his sons, Matthew and Jon Owen, called The Lowe Files. Rob hosted the FOX competition series Mental Samurai and starred in the Netflix film, Holiday In the Wild, in 2019. The actor currently stars in the 9-1-1 spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star.

Martin Sheen

Martin Sheen, 80, played Josiah “Jed” Bartlet, and President of the United States, for all 7 seasons of the show. Since The West Wing ended, Martin has continued to act consistently. He starred alongside his son, Charlie Sheen, 55, for a number of episodes of the series Anger Management. Martin starred in the 2006 film Bobby, which was directed by his son, Emilio Estevez, 58. He’s had roles in a number of films like Selma, The Amazing Spider-Man, and the upcoming film Judas and the Black Messiah. Since 2015, he has starred in the Netflix television series Grace and Frankie.

Allison Janney

Allison Janney, 60, played Press Secretary C.J. Cregg for all 7 seasons of The West Wing. During her run on The West Wing, she received four Emmy nominations. Allison has balanced an incredible TV and film career. She has starred in the CBS sitcom Mom since 2013. She has won two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. Allison has also had a number of film roles since The West Wing, including The Girl on the Train, Bad Education, Bombshell, and I, Tonya. She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in I, Tonya.

Bradley Whitford

Bradley Whitford, 61, starred as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Josh Lyman in the critically-acclaimed series. He received three consecutive Emmy and Golden Globe nominations. He won his first Emmy in 2001. After The West Wing, Bradley starred as Danny Tripp in the series Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip. He’s also starred in other shows like Perfect Harmony, Trophy Wife, and Transparent. He won an Emmy for his role in Transparent. His notable film roles since The West Wing include Get Out, The Post, and The Cabin in the Woods. Since 2018, Bradley has played Commander Joseph Lawrence in The Handmaid’s Tale. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2019. The actor divorced actress Jane Kaczmarek in 2009 after 16 years of marriage. They have three kids together. Bradley and Amy Landecker, his Transparent co-star, eloped in 2019.

Richard Schiff

Richard Schiff, 65, played Communications Director Toby Ziegler on The West Wing. He won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2000. In the years since The West Wing, Richard has consistently starred in television shows. He had notable recurring roles on Ballers, The Affair, Murder In The First, and Past Life. He’s starred as Dr. Aaron Glassman in ABC’s The Good Doctor since 2017.

Dulé Hill

Dulé Hill, 45, played Charlie Young on The West Wing. Charlie was originally a personal aide to President Bartlet and later became a Deputy Special Assistant to the Chief of Staff. Post-The West Wing, Dulé starred as Gus in the beloved series Psych. He joined the cast of Suits in season 7, becoming a series regular in season 8. He’s also had roles in movies like Holes, The Guardian, and She’s All That. The actor split from his wife Nicole Lyn in 2012 after 8 years of marriage. He married Jazmyn Simon in 2018. They welcomed their son, Levi, in 2019.

Janel Moloney

Janel Moloney, 51, starred as Donna Moss, the Senior Assistant to Josh Lyman and later a spokesperson for the Russell and Santos campaigns. Janel had a recurring role in season one and then became a series regular in season 2. She was nominated for Emmys in 2002 and 2004 for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series. Janel starred as Mary Jamison in the critically-acclaimed series The Leftovers from 2014 to 2017.

John Spencer

John Spencer played Chief of Staff Leo McGarry. He later became Counselor to the President and the Democratic Candidate for Vice President. He was nominated for an Emmy in 2002. John tragically died of a heart attack in 2005 at the age of 58. John’s death was written into the show’s final season. Leo died of a heart attack on election night. Despite his death, John’s name was left in the opening credits throughout the show’s final season. In the HBO Max special, the role of Leo McGarry will be played by This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown.