‘The Terminal List’ Season 2: The Release Date, Cast & Everything Else We Know

The Terminal List is an action TV show on Prime Video.

Chris Pratt stars in the show as a Navy SEAL.

The series was renewed for season 2 in February 2023.

The Terminal List, one of the biggest shows of 2022, is returning for a second season. Amazon Prime Video’s action triller series stars Chris Pratt as US Navy SEAL James Reece, who seeks revenge for the deaths of his family and his fellow troops. The show, based on former Navy SEAL Jack Carr‘s debut novel, premiered in July 2022 and was an instant streaming hit. The show was renewed for season 2 in February 2023. Amazon has also ordered a prequel series starring Taylor Kitsch.

Fans are so excited for what’s next in The Terminal List universe. Reece still has unfinished business on his revenge tour and that’s all definitely going to play out in the next season. Here is everything you need to know about season 2 of The Terminal List.

The Terminal List Season 2 Confirmed

Amazon announced The Terminal List was renewed for season 2 on February 1, 2023. The second season is going to be based on True Believer, the next entry in Jack Carr’s novel series.

“I’m excited to announce that the second season of ‘The Terminal List’ is on its way, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to reprise my role as James Reece,” Chris Pratt said in a statement. “This season promises to be even more intense and action-packed than the first, and I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

The Terminal List Season 2 Release Date

Amazon has not announced a premiere date for The Terminal List season 2. Filming has not begun on the new season yet. Chris Pratt has been busy promoting his new projects The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The Terminal List Season 2 Cast

Chris Pratt has confirmed he’s returning as James Reece in season 2. There’s been no other confirmed casting news. We expect to see Constance Wu return as Katie Buranek, the journalist who helps Reece uncover the mysterious deaths of his loved ones.

Jeanne Tripplehorn played Secretary of Defense Lorraine Hartley, who did not make it out of season 1 alive. Taylor Kitsch probably won’t be in season 2, unless in flashbacks, since his character Ben Edwards seemingly died in season 1. But we’ll see Taylor in the upcoming prequel series.

Riley Keough and Arlo Mertz played Reece’s wife Lauren, and his daughter Lucy, respectively, in season 1. Both characters are killed which sparks Reece’s revenge tour. We could see Riley and Arlo return for season 2 in flashback scenes. The same goes for any members of Reece’s platoon that were killed.

What Will Happen In Season 2?

The sophomore season of The Terminal List will follow the story from James Carr’s second novel. The description of True Believer, from James’ website, reads “True Believer follows James Reece on a new adventure, as he accepts a presidential pardon for the things he did in The Terminal List in exchange for helping the U.S. government try to stop a worldwide terrorist plot that’s connected to a ‘shadowy former Iraqi commando’ with whom he has a history. As he travels around the world hunting down terrorists and looking for answers, Reece uncovers a global conspiracy involving a CIA traitor and ‘a sinister assassination plot with worldwide repercussions.’ ”

David DiGilio, creator of the Prime Video series, encouraged fans to read True Believer, during an interview with ComicBook.com. “It’s an incredible read and it’s a great blueprint for season two,” he said.

The Terminal List Prequel

The Terminal List prequel series, starring Taylor Kitsch as CIA Ground Branch operative Ben Edwards, was announced by Amazon in February 2023. The prequel is “an elevated espionage thriller” that will follow Edwards from his time as a Navy SEAL to becoming a CIA paramilitary operator, according to Variety. Chris Pratt will join Taylor Kitsch in the prequel, alongside Jared Shaw as Ernest “Boozer” Vickers. More characters from the novels are expected to appear in the prequel.

“For those who are fans of Taylor Kitsch’s Ben Edwards, I’m happy to say that we’re also working on a spinoff series that will delve deeper into his story and follow his journey from a Navy SEAL to a CIA operative,” Chris said in a statement. “And to make it even more exciting, I will also be appearing in this prequel series! I promise you it will be just as thrilling and engaging as ‘The Terminal List.’ ”

“Thank you to all the fans for believing in this show, we wouldn’t be here without your support,” Taylor said in a statement of his own. “I’m excited to continue this wild ride that is Ben Edwards and bring to life Jack Carr’s amazing stories.”