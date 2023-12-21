‘The Masked Singer’ Season 11: The Premiere Date, Nicole Scherzinger’s Replacement & More Updates

Take it off, take it off, take it off! The Masked Singer continues to be a TV mega-hit with jaw-dropping reveals every week. After a milestone season 10, the show wrapped things up with the season 10 finale on December 20. Cow emerged as the new winner of The Masked Singer.

If you’re obsessed with The Masked Singer, you won’t have to wait long for season 11. FOX knows we can’t go too long without The Masked Singer. From the premiere date to the new panelist, scroll down to find out all the latest news about season 11.

Will There Be a Season 11 of The Masked Singer?

Yes! The Masked Singer was renewed for season 11 in September 2023. The show has become a staple in FOX’s fall lineup and remains a major hit for the network. FOX hasn’t announced plans for the show beyond season 11, but it’s safe to say that The Masked Singer isn’t going anywhere any time soon.

The Masked Singer premiered in 2019 and has already made it to season 11. The show’s third season also received the coveted post-Super Bowl time slot in 2020.

The Masked Singer Season 11 Premiere Date

The Masked Singer season 11 will premiere on March 6, 2024. The hit series usually does a season in the spring, so this is right on par with previous iterations of the show.

The Masked Singer Season 11 Judges

Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke will be back as season 11 panelists along with host Nick Cannon. Nicole Scherzinger will be taking a season off because she’s been busy performing in Sunset Boulevard on London’s West End.

Rita Ora has joined The Masked Singer as a panelist in season 11. She is replacing Nicole for the season.

“Who doesn’t love Rita Ora?! She is the sweetest thing and she is the perfect person to step in for Nicole,” Jenny told ET. The former View co-host stressed that Nicole will return to The Masked Singer in the future but said Rita is “the perfect person because she’s done Masked Singer U.K. She’s a lovely human being, so I love it.”

Robin added, “You miss Nicole but Rita’s such a talent. We’re very blessed that she could come in and fill enormous shoes as Nicole’s.”

Who Won The Masked Singer Season 10?

The Masked Singer revealed the season 10 winner during the 2-hour finale event on December 20. The season came down to Donut, Cow, Sea Queen, and Gazelle. Ne-Yo was revealed as the Cow and walked away with the Golden Mask trophy. John Schneider came in second place as Donut, followed by Janel Parrish as Gazelle and Macy Gray as Sea Queen.

Season 10 was full of epic reveals. The series kicked things off with the reveal of Demi Lovato as Anonymouse in a special episode. Additional unmaskings have included Tom Sandoval as Diver, Luann de Lesseps as Hibiscus, Tyler Posey as Hawk, John Oates as Anteater, Ginuwine as Husky, and more.