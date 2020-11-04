‘The Masked Singer’: All The Top Clues About The Identity Of The Mushroom

The Mushroom is one to watch in the Group C playoffs. There are a number of celebrities the Mushroom could be, so let’s look at the biggest clues we have so far.

The Mushroom wowed with their first performance during Group C’s debut on The Masked Singer. The masked celebrity performed a gorgeous rendition of “This Woman’s Work” by Kate Bush. Before the performance, the Mushroom revealed a series of clues about themselves. Group C, which also includes Broccoli, Jellyfish, and Squiggly Monster, will be competing in the playoffs on Nov. 4, so expect more clues to roll in.

In the Mushroom’s first clue package, the celebrity first revealed they are a “healer and a scholar.” The Mushroom noted that they “started out in a rat race in a job that may surprise you.” However, then their world “turned upside down,” and they got their shot at turning their “hobby into a career.”

The clue package drops a number of physical hints, including what looks like a Star Search stage. The masked celeb finally got a chance to be in the “‘shroom where it happens.” The Mushroom also includes gardening tools in their package and stresses that now they help others grow and prosper.

Right away, panelist Nicole Scherzinger notices the Hamilton hints. However, she ends up guessing Donald Glover and not someone from Hamilton. The other guesses from the panelists for the Mushroom are Usher and Frank Ocean.

The Hamilton clues are likely a little too on the nose and could be a hint at just a Broadway star. Many fans are convinced that the Mushroom is Pose star Billy Porter. Not only has he been on Broadway, but he also won the national talent show Star Search. Fans are also throwing out the possibility of Jordan Fisher. He got his start on Disney Channel, which the “rat race” clue could be a nod to, and played John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in Hamilton. The Mushroom definitely has us stumped! The Masked Singer season 4 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX.