‘The Mandalorian’ Season 3 Ending Explained: Din Djarin Adopts Grogu & More

Din Djarin and Grogu were a force to be reckoned with the end of The Mandalorian season 3. Disney+ released the finale episode on April 19 that featured Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his beloved sidekick taking on Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) for one final showdown. There were so many epic moments in the finale, which set the stage for what’s to come in season 4.

So, what happened at the end of The Mandalorian season 3? What was the major development in Mando and Grogu’s relationship? Here is The Mandalorian season 3 ending explained.

How Did The Mandalorian Season 3 End?

The final episode of The Mandalorian season 3 begins with Mando and Grogu captured by Moff Gideon and stormtroopers of the Imperial remnants. Grogu helps rescue Mando and they search for Moff to defeat him once and for all. They find out that Moff has been using Dr. Pershing’s technology to clone himself, with the goal of killing all the Mandalorians. Mando destroys the entire lab, though there’s still a chance there could be more Moff clones out there. Mando and Grogu are ambushed by Moff and his Praetorian guards, leading to an epic battle.

Meanwhile, Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and her fellow Mandalorians retreat from the Great Forge after Paz Vizsla sacrifices himself to let them escape from the Imperial troopers. The Mandalorians bravely take on their enemies, with Axe Woves deciding to fly a ship into the Imperial base. Bo-Katan knows Mando and Grogu need her help and she joins them in their fight against Moff.

The Darksaber Is Destroyed

The Darksaber was once owned by Bo-Katan, before it ended up in Moff’s possession, only for Mando to get it back and return it to its rightful owner. Bo-Katan uses the Darksaber during her battle with Moff, but Moff gets the upper hand over her and crushes the weapon with his fist, destroying it completely. That moment is a huge blow to the Bo-Katan and all the Mandalorians.

Moff Gideon Dies

Moff did destroy the Darksaber, but ultimately he’s overpowered during his fight with Mando and Bo-Katan. He meets his apparent demise when Axe Woves crashes a ship into Moff’s Imperial base, and the explosion seemingly kills him. Of course, in the Star Wars world anything could happen, but it sure seems like Moff Gideon is gone for good. Luckily, Mando and Bo-Katan don’t meet the same fate thanks to Grogu, who uses the Force to shield them from the explosion.

Din Djarin Adopts Grogu

With Moff Gideon defeated, and Bo-Katan named the official leader of the Mandalorians on Mandalore, Mando decides it’s time to make Grogu his official apprentice. He meets with The Armorer (Emily Swallow), who tells Mando that Grogu needs parent approval. So, Mando formally adopts Grogu as his son, and Grogu becomes known as “Din Grogu,” Mandalorian apprentice to Mando.

The season ends with Mando and Grogu agreeing to work with the High Republic to protect the Outer Rim. They move to a small cabin on Navarro awaiting their next big mission together. Season 4, which has been written, but hasn’t started filming yet, will continue Mando and Grogu’s adventures across the galaxy.